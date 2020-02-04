Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
First Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Final Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

shares
comments
Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Feb 4, 2020, 8:16 AM

Honda's switch to a front-engined NSX-GT for the 2020 SUPER GT season means the manufacturer can no longer use some of the 'excuses' of previous years, believes Naoki Yamamoto.

The wholesale adoption of the Class One regulations jointly formulated by SUPER GT and the DTM for 2020 has forced Honda to convert its GT500 challenger into a conventional front-rear design, diverging from the midship layout of the road-going NSX.

It brings Honda in line with rival marques Toyota and Nissan, doing away with the need for series organisers to attempt to balance two different types of drivetrain.

Yamamoto, who won the GT500 title alongside Jenson Button in 2018, has played a key role in the development of the new machine, which made its public debut at last year's Motegi SUPER GT finale alongside the new Toyota GR Supra and Nissan's 2020-spec GT-R.

Private testing resumed at the end of last month with a four-day test at Sepang in Malaysia, which was attended by all three manufacturers.

Yamamoto's said his first impressions of the front-engined NSX-GT were positive, explaining that the impact of changing engine layouts was less pronounced than expected.

“Suddenly [the car] has become front-rear; but I can’t say that the know-how isn’t there and I can't fight,” Yamamoto told Motorsport.com. “I get the feeling it will be a car that can fight properly throughout the season.

“There are things that don’t change even with the transition from midship to front-rear, this I could recognise as a driver. Having a front-rear layout has never been a negative thing, so I’m happy to switch to front-rear. Either way, it felt like an NSX-GT.

“Honestly, I think having a midship car has given us some excuses up until now. Regarding the character of the car, we honestly believed that it was true [that the position of the engine had an effect]. But in actuality it wasn’t like this.

"There are some parts that remain the same even after becoming front-rear, and while testing I realised the areas to improve were different to the ones I first thought. The negative parts are the same as previous NSX-GTs."

Read Also:

Despite the disadvantage in terms of accumulated front-rear experience, Yamamoto feels that Honda is highly motivated to bounce back in 2020 after what was a disappointing final season for the mid-engined NSX-GT that yielded a sole race win.

"In order to win the championship we must reduce the weak points as much as possible," said Yamamoto. "It’s the same for Nissan and Toyota, I think.

"The other manufacturers have front-rear data, and some parts can be improved using that. But on the other hand, the fact we have become front-rear means we are on a level playing field, which creates an atmosphere [within Honda] of aiming to surpass everyone.

"There is a desire to get better and better within HRD in Sakura and among all the drivers. There is a very good atmosphere today."

Related video

Next article
D'station gets Thiim, Michelin tyres for 2020

Previous article

D'station gets Thiim, Michelin tyres for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Naoki Yamamoto
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Okayama

Okayama

10 Apr - 12 Apr

Trending

1
MotoGP

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

56m
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Hamilton "good but not God"

1h
3
Super GT

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

1h
4
MotoGP

Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021

5
Formula 1

F1 to discuss coronavirus threat to Chinese GP

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT
SGT

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

D'station gets Thiim, Michelin tyres for 2020
SGT

D'station gets Thiim, Michelin tyres for 2020

Yamamoto: Younger teammate presents a challenge
SGT

Yamamoto: Younger teammate presents a challenge

Chiyo’s year in Nissan Super GT exile ‘not wasted’
SGT

Chiyo’s year in Nissan Super GT exile ‘not wasted’

GT500 champion Yanagida joins Lotus GT300 squad
SGT

GT500 champion Yanagida joins Lotus GT300 squad

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.