Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / SUPER GT 2022 schedule won't feature overseas races
Super GT / Motegi News

De Oliveira shocked by Kogure’s “violent” move at Motegi

By:
, News Editor

Nissan GT300 ace Joao Paulo de Oliveira has expressed his surprise at being eliminated from Sunday’s Motegi SUPER GT round by what he feels was a “violent move” from the JLOC Lamborghini of Takashi Kogure.

De Oliveira shocked by Kogure’s “violent” move at Motegi

De Oliveira and his teammate aboard the #56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3, Kiyoto Fujinami, shrugged off their 72kg success handicap to qualify third, and ran in that position throughout the opening stint with Fujinami at the wheel.

Fujinami pitted to hand over to de Oliveira at the end of lap 26 of 63, with the Brazilian veteran emerging from the pits just ahead of Kogure’s #88 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 that had already made its mandatory stop.

On his out lap, de Oliveira moved across to the inside to defend his position going into the Turn 10 hairpin right-hander, but as Kogure tried to sweep around the outside the pair made contact.

Read Also:

The Kondo Nissan limped back to the pits thereafter, where it would remain for some time before emerging to finish 12 laps down in 26th, while the Lamborghini of Kogure and Yuya Motojima ended up losing eight laps and was classified in 24th.

De Oliveira was in no doubt who was to blame for the incident, and the stewards concurred with the former Nissan GT500 driver as Kogure was shown the black-and-white flag.

“He was on warm tyres, he had maybe two or three laps on his tyres,” de Oliveira told Motorsport.com. “He knew that if I could get through the hairpin ahead, that would be the end of his chances [of passing].

“I blocked once and I was going straight; I expected him to try and pass on the outside. But the way it unfolded was a big surprise.

"If he outbrakes me and goes around the outside, that’s fine, because I’m still on my out lap on cold tyres. But he pulled a bit of a violent move, and there wasn’t much I could do. He started turning and hit me before we arrived at the corner. I was still going straight.

"I had no chance to react. For me it was a shock. Sometimes like today things happen that you just can’t expect. Maybe I should start expecting that some drivers could do that kind of thing.”

 

De Oliveira and Fujinami came to Motegi leading the championship, but despite their non-score they remain within one point of the lead of the standings, occupied jointly by LEON Mercedes duo Naoya Gamou and Togo Suganami and Gainer Nissan pair Hironobu Yasuda and Katsuyuki Hiranaka.

The top six crews in the GT300 drivers’ standings – also including the LM Corsa and Saitama Toyopet Toyota Supra crews as well as Motegi winners Hiroki Katoh and Ryohei Sakaguchi for Inging/Cars Tokai Lotus – are all split by just four points.

“There was definitely a chance for a podium this time and we missed that,” said de Oliveira. “I think we had the cars behind us under control.

“It hurts our championship. We could have scored at least eight points here, that would have put us in a comfortable position. Instead, we are back to basically all square with the guys around us.

“Suzuka is always a difficult track, but we need to make sure we stay ahead of the people around us [in the championship]. It will be a challenge, like always.”

shares
comments

Related video

SUPER GT 2022 schedule won't feature overseas races

Previous article

SUPER GT 2022 schedule won't feature overseas races
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch: Sunday's NASCAR Cup race 'never should've gone green'

15 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi

3 h
4
Formula 1

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off

1 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

18 h
Latest news
De Oliveira shocked by Kogure’s “violent” move at Motegi
SGT

De Oliveira shocked by Kogure’s “violent” move at Motegi

19m
SUPER GT 2022 schedule won't feature overseas races
SGT

SUPER GT 2022 schedule won't feature overseas races

5 h
Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat
Video Inside
SGT

Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat

8 h
Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto holds off Miyata to win for Honda
Video Inside
SGT

Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto holds off Miyata to win for Honda

Jul 18, 2021
Yamamoto back to "champion-like" form with Motegi pole
SGT

Yamamoto back to "champion-like" form with Motegi pole

Jul 17, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT: Miyata 00:46
Super GT
1 h

SUPER GT: Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi defeat

SUPER GT: Motegi - highlights 02:16
Super GT
Jul 18, 2021

SUPER GT: Motegi - highlights

SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole at Motegi 00:51
Super GT
Jul 17, 2021

SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole at Motegi

WEC + SUPER GT: 17 - 18 July 00:32
Super GT
Jul 15, 2021

WEC + SUPER GT: 17 - 18 July

SUPER GT Returns to Motegi - 17-18 July 00:16
Super GT
Jul 13, 2021

SUPER GT Returns to Motegi - 17-18 July

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat Motegi
Video Inside
Super GT

Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat

Yamamoto back to "champion-like" form with Motegi pole Motegi
Super GT

Yamamoto back to "champion-like" form with Motegi pole

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Takashi Kogure More from
Takashi Kogure
The first time a front-engined Honda conquered Super GT
Super GT

The first time a front-engined Honda conquered Super GT

The chief victim of Honda's Super GT reshuffle
Super GT

The chief victim of Honda's Super GT reshuffle

Okayama Super GT: Honda locks out front row, Button fifth Okayama
Super GT

Okayama Super GT: Honda locks out front row, Button fifth

Kondo Racing More from
Kondo Racing
Yokohama sure "catastrophic" 2020 form now behind it
Super GT

Yokohama sure "catastrophic" 2020 form now behind it

Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan
Super GT

Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan

How vacant pit stalls decided Okayama GT300 battle Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

How vacant pit stalls decided Okayama GT300 battle

Trending Today

Kyle Busch: Sunday's NASCAR Cup race 'never should've gone green'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch: Sunday's NASCAR Cup race 'never should've gone green'

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents - Masi

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda: Verstappen's F1 engine may not be a write-off

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen F1 collision

Hamilton doesn’t feel he needs to apologise for Verstappen clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton doesn’t feel he needs to apologise for Verstappen clash

Latest news

De Oliveira shocked by Kogure’s “violent” move at Motegi
Super GT Super GT

De Oliveira shocked by Kogure’s “violent” move at Motegi

SUPER GT 2022 schedule won't feature overseas races
Super GT Super GT

SUPER GT 2022 schedule won't feature overseas races

Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat

Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto holds off Miyata to win for Honda
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto holds off Miyata to win for Honda

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.