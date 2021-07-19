Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat
Super GT News

SUPER GT 2022 schedule won't feature overseas races

By:

SUPER GT will not attempt to run any overseas races in 2022, with the series set for an entirely Japan-based calendar for a third year in a row.

SUPER GT 2022 schedule won't feature overseas races

Masaaki Bandoh, chairman of the GT Association (GTA) that organises SUPER GT, made the revelation on Sunday ahead of the third round of the 2021 season at Motegi.

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced the GTA to call off its planned visits to both Malaysia's Sepang Circuit and Buriram in Thailand last year, and neither fixture made it on the final version of the 2021 calendar amid continued travel restrictions in the region.

That resulted in an eight-round schedule featuring six tracks in Japan, with Fuji Speedway and Motegi hosting two rounds each and Okayama, Suzuka, Sugo and Autopolis holding a single event apiece.

Read Also:

Bandoh said that next year's schedule will be fundamentally similar to this year's, albeit with Suzuka getting a second date at the expense of Motegi.

"We've concluded that it would be difficult to travel to Malaysia and Thailand in the current situation, and we would like to hold eight races within Japan again next year," said Bandoh.

"We thought a lot about the opening race, but like this year the plan is to start the season in Okayama, then Fuji and Suzuka will get two races each and the other tracks one race."

However, Bandoh left the door open for Malaysia and Thailand to return to the calendar in early 2023.

"We would like to hold the final race next year at the start of December, and then hold a test in a warm place [outside Japan]," he added. "If we can ship all the cars overseas in December, then we could potentially hold winter races in Malaysia and Thailand in January or February.

"Then we would bring the cars back to Japan in March, do the pre-season test and hold the first race [at Okayama] in April.

"With that in mind, from next year we'll try holding the opening round in Okayama in the third week of April instead of the second week. I'd like to test out whether we can come back [to Japan] and race by that time in 2023."

Bandoh also indicated he is keen to create a Formula 1-style 'summer break' in the middle of the season in which factory shutdowns are mandated.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat

Previous article

Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

1 d
2
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

1 d
3
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

2 d
4
Formula 1

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race

1 d
5
Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

2 d
Latest news
SUPER GT 2022 schedule won't feature overseas races
SGT

SUPER GT 2022 schedule won't feature overseas races

4m
Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat
SGT

Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat

2 h
Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto holds off Miyata to win for Honda
Video Inside
SGT

Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto holds off Miyata to win for Honda

Jul 18, 2021
Yamamoto back to "champion-like" form with Motegi pole
SGT

Yamamoto back to "champion-like" form with Motegi pole

Jul 17, 2021
Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole
Video Inside
SGT

Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole

Jul 17, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT: Motegi - highlights 02:16
Super GT
Jul 18, 2021

SUPER GT: Motegi - highlights

SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole at Motegi 00:51
Super GT
Jul 17, 2021

SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole at Motegi

WEC + SUPER GT: 17 - 18 July 00:32
Super GT
Jul 15, 2021

WEC + SUPER GT: 17 - 18 July

SUPER GT Returns to Motegi - 17-18 July 00:16
Super GT
Jul 13, 2021

SUPER GT Returns to Motegi - 17-18 July

Super GT: Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race 00:39
Super GT
Jul 2, 2021

Super GT: Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race

Trending Today

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

Silverstone F2: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips
FIA F2 FIA F2

Silverstone F2: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news

SUPER GT 2022 schedule won't feature overseas races
Super GT Super GT

SUPER GT 2022 schedule won't feature overseas races

Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat
Super GT Super GT

Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi SUPER GT defeat

Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto holds off Miyata to win for Honda
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Motegi SUPER GT: Yamamoto holds off Miyata to win for Honda

Yamamoto back to "champion-like" form with Motegi pole
Super GT Super GT

Yamamoto back to "champion-like" form with Motegi pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.