Super Formula / Fuji December Testing / Breaking news

Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test

shares
comments
Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test
By:

Newly-crowned Super Formula champion Naoki Yamamoto will drive for Nakajima Racing in this week's post-season test at Fuji Speedway.

The entry list for the so-called 'rookie test' was released just ahead of the start of Tuesday morning's first session, with Yamamoto not listed for his usual Dandelion Racing team.

Instead, the three-time champion makes the move across to fellow Honda squad Nakajima Racing to drive the #64 car that was piloted this season by Tadasuke Makino, who missed the season finale at Fuji last weekend due to illness.

Suzuka race winner Toshiki Oyu is at the wheel of Nakajima's #65 car as usual.

Dandelion meanwhile will be running just one car for Nirei Fukuzumi, while another Honda team, Mugen, has also entered only one car for Tomoki Nojiri.

In the Toyota camp, Super Formula Lights champion Ritomo Miyata replaces the departing Nick Cassidy at TOM'S, while Hiroaki Ishiura's seat at Inging is taken by Sena Sakaguchi, following the news that the two-time champion is stepping away from the series.

Another Super Formula Lights driver, Shunsuke Kohno, is also sharing Inging's third 'Rookie Racing'-branded entry with team regular Kazuya Oshima.

The only international rookie driver taking part in the test is Enaam Ahmed, who is sharing driving duties for the B-Max with Motopark squad with a variety of drivers that the team ran this year in Super Formula Lights, including Yoshiaki Katayama.

Neither Nobuharu Matsushita nor Charles Milesi are participating in the test, with Milesi leaving Super Formula to focus on sportscar racing in 2021.

Kondo Racing, KCMG, Impul and Drago Corse all have their full-season drivers on the entry list, but it's understood Yuhi Sekiguchi's car has not been repaired in time following the fire the #19 car suffered during warm-up on Sunday.

The first test session begins at 08:50 local time on Tuesday and concludes at 10:50, with a second session to follow from 14:10 to 16:10.

Two more sessions follow on Wednesday, running from 09:00-11:00 and 14:00-16:00.

Fuji test entry list:

Team/Engine No. Driver
TOM'S/Toyota 1

Japan Ritomo Miyata
36 Japan Kazuki Nakajima
Kondo Racing/Toyota 3 France Sacha Fenestraz
4 Japan Kenta Yamashita
Dandelion Racing/Honda 6 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
KCMG/Toyota 7

Japan Kamui Kobayashi

Japan Yuji Kunimoto
18

Japan Kamui Kobayashi

Japan Yuji Kunimoto
Drago Corse/Honda 12 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Rookie Racing (Inging)/Toyota 14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
Mugen/Honda 16

Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Impul/Toyota 19

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi*
20

Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Inging/Toyota 38

Japan Sena Sakaguchi
39

Japan Sho Tsuboi
B-Max Racing with Motopark/Honda 50

United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama

Japan 'Dragon'

Japan Nobuhiro Imada
51

United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama

Japan 'Dragon'

Japan Nobuhiro Imada
Nakajima Racing/Honda 64

Japan Naoki Yamamoto
65

Japan Toshiki Oyu

*not expected to participate

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Fuji December Testing
Drivers Naoki Yamamoto
Teams Nakajima Racing
Author Jamie Klein

