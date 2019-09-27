Top events
Super Formula / Okayama / Practice report

Okayama Super Formula: Sekiguchi leads Impul 1-2 in practice

shares
comments
Okayama Super Formula: Sekiguchi leads Impul 1-2 in practice
By:
Sep 27, 2019, 6:03 AM

Yuhi Sekiguchi led a one-two finish for Impul in first Super Formula practice at Okayama, as championship frontrunners trailed at the bottom.

It was reigning Japanese F3 champion Sho Tsuboi who led the majority of the session on soft tyres, improving gradually from 1m15.775s to 1m4.618s to enjoy a virtually uninterrupted run at the top of the charts.

However, he was shuffled back to 11th in the final classifications as nearly the entire field made a late switch to the soft tyre in the final 10 minutes of the session.

Sekiguchi was one of the biggest gainers amid the late flurry of soft tyre laps, clocking a time of 1m13.851s to snatch the top spot. 

Ryo Hirakawa set a time that was only 0.085s slower to take second, while Inging’s Hiroaki Ishiura finished another 0.019s adrift in third.

Mugen driver Tomoki Nojiri was Honda’s top driver in fourth, 0.142s off Sekiguchi’s chart-topping pace, with Nirei Fukuzumi next up in the Honda-powered Dandelion car.

KCMG’s Kamui Kobayashi was sixth quickest, heading the Nakajima pair of Tadasuke Makino and Alex Palou, while the top 10 was completed by the Kondo Racing cars of Kenta Yamashita and Yuji Kunimoto.

Red Bull junior Patricio O’Ward was classified 15th in the second of the two Mugen entries, while Artem Markelov’s replacement Yuichi Nakayama ended up 17th quickest on his return to Super Formula.

Championship protagonists Nick Cassidy (TOM’S) and Naoki Yamamoto (Dandelion) elected not to complete any runs on the soft tyre and two drivers were classified 18th and 19th respectively, with Cassidy edging Yamamoto by just 0.012s.

Friday's sole practice took place in dry but overcast conditions, although light rain was reported at some parts of the track later in the session.

Additional reporting by Kenichi Tanaka

Results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi Team Impul 1'13.851  
2 Japan Ryo Hirakawa Team Impul 1'13.936 0.085
3 Japan Hiroaki Ishiura JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'13.955 0.104
4 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Team Mugen 1'13.993 0.142
5 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'14.093 0.242
6 Japan Kamui Kobayashi carrozzeria Team KCMG 1'14.178 0.327
7 Japan Tadasuke Makino TCS Nakajima Racing 1'14.299 0.448
8 Spain Alex Palou TCS Nakajima Racing 1'14.447 0.596
9 Japan Kenta Yamashita Kondo Racing 1'14.496 0.645
10 Japan Yuji Kunimoto Kondo Racing 1'14.505 0.654
11 Japan Sho Tsuboi JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'14.618 0.767
12 Austria Lucas Auer B-MAX with Motopark 1'14.798 0.947
13 United Kingdom Harrison Newey B-MAX with Motopark 1'14.878 1.027
14 Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi Real Racing 1'14.880 1.029
15 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Team Mugen 1'15.065 1.214
16 Japan Kazuya Oshima UOMO Sunoco Team LeMans 1'15.238 1.387
17 Japan Yuichi Nakayama UOMO Sunoco Team LeMans 1'15.531 1.680
18 New Zealand Nick Cassidy Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'15.681 1.830
19 Japan Naoki Yamamoto DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'15.693 1.842
20 Japan Kazuki Nakajima Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'16.450 2.599
View full results







Next article
Cassidy: "No one expects me" to beat Yamamoto to title

Previous article

Cassidy: "No one expects me" to beat Yamamoto to title

Next article

Suzuka reinstated as Super Formula season opener

Suzuka reinstated as Super Formula season opener
