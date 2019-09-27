Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
01 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
First Practice in
09 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Suzuka reinstated as Super Formula season opener

shares
comments
Suzuka reinstated as Super Formula season opener
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Sep 27, 2019, 6:17 AM

Super Formula has revealed an updated 2020 calendar, with Suzuka returning to the season-opening slot.

Suzuka has opened every Super Formula season since 2010, but the Japanese Formula 1 venue was swapped with Fuji in the provisional 2020 calendar issued in July.

That was among several changes made to next year's schedule because of the Tokyo Olympics, the other major difference being the addition of a two-month break to avoid a clash with the Games.

However, Super Formula has now announced that the opening two rounds of the season will revert to their original positions, with Suzuka hosting the season opener on April 4-5 and Fuji holding the second round on April 18-19.

All other rounds will retain their original slots, meaning the championship will also be decided at Suzuka on October 31 - November 1.

Super Formula didn’t provide an exact reason behind the decision to swap the two races, although the change could have been made to align itself with the All-Japan Superbike Championship calendar.

The first round of the JSB season is scheduled for April 4-5 at Suzuka - and Super Formula’s recent schedule change ensures the two series will continue to share the bill for another year. 

Provisional 2020 calendar:

Round Date Venue
1

April 4-5

 Suzuka
2 April 18-19 Fuji
3 May 16-17 Autopolis
4 June 20-21 Sugo
5 August 29-30 Motegi
6 September 26-27 Okayama
7 October 31 - November 1 Suzuka
Next article
Okayama Super Formula: Sekiguchi leads Impul 1-2 in practice

Previous article

Okayama Super Formula: Sekiguchi leads Impul 1-2 in practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Author Rachit Thukral

Super Formula Next session

Okayama

Okayama

28 Sep - 29 Sep
Second practice Starts in
17 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
42 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Reverse grid plan "an excuse" for bad '21 decisions - Hamilton

2
Formula 1

Leclerc says he will "just shut up" on the radio next time

3
Formula 1

Red Bull's recent form vs Ferrari "very odd" - Verstappen

4
Formula 1

Russian GP: Best images from Sochi on Thursday

5
Formula 1

Drivers united over changes needed for F1

Latest videos

Round 6: Okayama Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 6: Okayama Race

Super Formula returns to Motorsport .tv at Okayama 00:31
Super Formula

Super Formula returns to Motorsport .tv at Okayama

Super Formula acrobatic pit stop: Alex Palou 00:17
Super Formula

Super Formula acrobatic pit stop: Alex Palou

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: race highlights 02:05
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: race highlights

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: Kobayashi and Palou battle 03:16
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: Kobayashi and Palou battle

Latest news

Suzuka reinstated as Super Formula season opener
SF

Suzuka reinstated as Super Formula season opener

Okayama Super Formula: Sekiguchi leads Impul 1-2 in practice
SF

Okayama Super Formula: Sekiguchi leads Impul 1-2 in practice

Cassidy: "No one expects me" to beat Yamamoto to title
SF

Cassidy: "No one expects me" to beat Yamamoto to title

Markelov's replacement for Okayama announced
SF

Markelov's replacement for Okayama announced

Super Formula introduces pit window at Okayama
SF

Super Formula introduces pit window at Okayama

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.