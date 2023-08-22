Subscribe
Previous / Points leader Miyata thought "it's over" after Motegi stall
Super Formula / Motegi News

Kobayashi suggests he's ready to give up on Super Formula

Kamui Kobayashi has suggested he is ready to give up racing in Super Formula after a slow pitstop robbed him of a chance to finally secure a first win in the category at Motegi.

Jamie Klein
By:
Kamui Kobayashi, Kids com Team KCMG

Ex-Formula 1 driver Kobayashi enjoyed his strongest qualifying result of the season last weekend with sixth on the grid, and was promoted to fourth by the first-lap crash triggered by Liam Lawson's spin exiting Turn 2.

The KCMG driver was running close behind Ryo Hirakawa when he made the decision to make an early pit stop on lap 11 of 37.

But an agonisingly slow tyre change dropped him out of the podium fight and behind the much slower car of Kazuya Oshima, eventually preventing him from finishing any higher than seventh.

Read Also:

Kobayashi has still yet to win a Super Formula race in 59 attempts, despite having previously finished second place five times, but has not stood on the podium since the 2019 campaign.

Speaking to media post-race, Kobayashi was despondent, insisting he felt he had the pace to win without the pitstop going wrong and hinting his patience with things outside his control repeatedly going wrong has run out.

"The car is getting better this weekend, things were going well, we had the pace," Kobayashi said, looking dispirited.

"When I was following [Tomoki] Nojiri and Hirakawa in the early part of the race, I knew I didn’t need to push so hard. It was easy to follow, and I was managing the tyres and the gap, and I tried to pit earlier than them. Just the pitstop was terrible.

"I work so hard myself, and it’s been a long time that we were struggling and didn’t have the pace, now we come back… I am fighting for the win and they make a mistake in the pitstop.

"Maybe it’s my problem. Even if I make a fast car, work hard… something always happens. I think I shouldn’t be here."

 

Kobayashi said at the start of the year he was approaching the 2023 season, his ninth in Super Formula, with the intention of walking away from the series if changes to KCMG's team structure failed to bear fruit.

When reminded of those comments, Kobayashi said: "Exactly. I'll do my best [in the final round at Suzuka] as if it's the last time."

Clarifying those remarks, he added: "I'm not sure if I'll race in Super Formula next year. I'm exhausted..."

Kobayashi's admission he could be prepared to leave Super Formula comes a week after he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Toyota at the Indianapolis road course.

The 36-year-old is currently combining Super Formula with racing in the World Endurance Championship, but has expressed interest in an expanded programme in NASCAR - including trying his hand at ovals.

Additional reporting by Kenichiro Ebii

Motorsport.tv is showing all Super Formula qualifying sessions and races live in 2023. Click here for further information and to sign up today.

shares
comments

Related video

Points leader Miyata thought "it's over" after Motegi stall
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Taylor explains “difficult” decision to leave Corvette, rejoin WTR

Taylor explains “difficult” decision to leave Corvette, rejoin WTR

IMSA

Taylor explains “difficult” decision to leave Corvette, rejoin WTR Taylor explains “difficult” decision to leave Corvette, rejoin WTR

Points leader Miyata thought "it's over" after Motegi stall

Points leader Miyata thought "it's over" after Motegi stall

Super Formula
Motegi

Points leader Miyata thought "it's over" after Motegi stall Points leader Miyata thought "it's over" after Motegi stall

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Kamui Kobayashi More from
Kamui Kobayashi
Van Gisbergen leads ringers with top-ten finish at Indianapolis

Van Gisbergen leads ringers with top-ten finish at Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Van Gisbergen leads ringers with top-ten finish at Indianapolis Van Gisbergen leads ringers with top-ten finish at Indianapolis

Kobayashi feels "100% ready" for NASCAR Cup debut

Kobayashi feels "100% ready" for NASCAR Cup debut

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Kobayashi feels "100% ready" for NASCAR Cup debut Kobayashi feels "100% ready" for NASCAR Cup debut

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Prime
Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

KCMG More from
KCMG
Kobayashi concerned by KCMG's "terrible" Suzuka pace

Kobayashi concerned by KCMG's "terrible" Suzuka pace

Super Formula
Suzuka

Kobayashi concerned by KCMG's "terrible" Suzuka pace Kobayashi concerned by KCMG's "terrible" Suzuka pace

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Super Formula
Suzuka pre-season test

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over" Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Kobayashi ends Super Formula testing on top, Nojiri crashes

Kobayashi ends Super Formula testing on top, Nojiri crashes

Super Formula
Suzuka pre-season test

Kobayashi ends Super Formula testing on top, Nojiri crashes Kobayashi ends Super Formula testing on top, Nojiri crashes

Latest news

Rockenfeller hopes for more after career-best NASCAR Cup finish

Rockenfeller hopes for more after career-best NASCAR Cup finish

NAS NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen

Rockenfeller hopes for more after career-best NASCAR Cup finish Rockenfeller hopes for more after career-best NASCAR Cup finish

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

F1 Formula 1

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

MGP MotoGP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe