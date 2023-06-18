Subscribe
Previous / Jarno Trulli hopes son Enzo can race in Japan long-term
Super Formula Lights Race report

Gran Turismo-backed Fraga scores first Super Formula Lights win

Gran Turismo-backed Igor Fraga scored his first Super Formula Lights victory in Sunday's final race of the weekend at Sugo.

Jamie Klein
By:
23rd01_001-scaled

The B-Max Racing driver started second on the grid behind TOM'S man Hibiki Taira for the 19-lap contest, with Taira holding the lead at the start.

That was how the order remained at the head of the field until the start of lap 17, at which point Taira appear to suffer an issue and slowed, allowing Fraga and his pursuers, Enzo Trulli and Seita Nonaka, to close in.

Fraga swept past an ailing Taira on the back straight approaching Horseback corner, with Trulli and Nonaka also clearing their ailing TOM'S team-mate in the following turns.

From there, it was a straightforward run to victory for esports star Fraga, who restarted his real-life career this year by landing drives in  both Super Formula Lights and SUPER GT's GT300 class.

"It's my first win for three years, so it feels quite good to be back on the top step of the podium!" Fraga told Motorsport.com. "It was a long two years with no racing, and three years without winning.

"But there's still a bit of myself that knows I need a bit more speed to be constantly in this position. I have to work hard with the team to make sure I have a good performance for the next round."

The battle for second was resolved in favour of Trulli when Nonaka spun at the first corner trying to attack the son of ex-Formula 1 racer Jarno.

It marks TOM'S driver Trulli's first podium in the series, after the rookie finished fifth and fourth in the first two races respectively.

Nonaka's spin allowed Shun Koide to take the final spot on the podium, with Nonaka recovering to finish fourth.

The first two races of the weekend had been won by Taira, with Fraga finishing second in the opener on Saturday and Iori Kimura proving Taira's nearest rival in Sunday morning's second race.

However, Kimura let a chance to gain points on Taira slip with a start-line infraction, which meant he was awarded a drive-through penalty that left him a distant eighth at the finish.

Super Formula Lights' other new international driver, David Vidales, had his weekend compromised by a first-lap clash with Yuga Furutani in the first race, for which Furutani was deemed culpable.

The Spanish driver scored a best finish at Sugo of fifth in the second race.

shares
comments

Jarno Trulli hopes son Enzo can race in Japan long-term
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo

The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo

Super Formula
Sugo

The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo

SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race

SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race

Super GT
Suzuka

SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

More from
Igor Fraga
Fraga completes B-Max Super Formula Lights line-up

Fraga completes B-Max Super Formula Lights line-up

Super Formula Lights

Fraga completes B-Max Super Formula Lights line-up Fraga completes B-Max Super Formula Lights line-up

Fraga lands SUPER GT drive in Gran Turismo-backed Lexus

Fraga lands SUPER GT drive in Gran Turismo-backed Lexus

Super GT

Fraga lands SUPER GT drive in Gran Turismo-backed Lexus Fraga lands SUPER GT drive in Gran Turismo-backed Lexus

The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore

The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore

Prime
Prime
FIA F3

The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore

B-Max Racing Team More from
B-Max Racing Team
HPD scholarship winner Hyman explains Fuji stall woes

HPD scholarship winner Hyman explains Fuji stall woes

Super Formula
Fuji

HPD scholarship winner Hyman explains Fuji stall woes HPD scholarship winner Hyman explains Fuji stall woes

Super Formula rookie Hyman boosted by ex-IndyCar engineer

Super Formula rookie Hyman boosted by ex-IndyCar engineer

Super Formula
Suzuka pre-season test

Super Formula rookie Hyman boosted by ex-IndyCar engineer Super Formula rookie Hyman boosted by ex-IndyCar engineer

F3 winner Vidales secures B-Max Super Formula Lights drive

F3 winner Vidales secures B-Max Super Formula Lights drive

Super Formula Lights

F3 winner Vidales secures B-Max Super Formula Lights drive F3 winner Vidales secures B-Max Super Formula Lights drive

Latest news

Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling Zarco "almost crashed" in Germany MotoGP thinking about leaders falling

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso's F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash

Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash Nakagami was "scared" by Marquez's Germany MotoGP warm-up crash

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe