Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Snow cuts short opening day of Fuji Super Formula test
Super Formula / Fuji March testing Testing report

Fenestraz fastest on final day of Super Formula testing

Sacha Fenestraz set the pace for Kondo Racing on the second and final day of Super Formula's second pre-season test at Fuji Speedway.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Fenestraz fastest on final day of Super Formula testing
Listen to this article

Fenestraz was the only driver to dip beneath the 1m21 bracket in five-and-a-half hours of running on Wednesday, setting his best lap of 1m20.953s in the dying moments of the afternoon session.

That was enough to beat Sho Tsuboi to the top time by 0.194s, albeit with a red flag curtailing the session a minute or so early and preventing some drivers from completing their best laps.

After an opening day lost to rain and snow, the two-hour morning session passed without incident, with Yuhi Sekiguchi (Impul) and rookie Ren Sato (Team Goh) setting identical times of 1m21.815s at the top of the order.

All 21 drivers set their best times in the afternoon, which was extended by 30 minutes but interrupted by three red flags.

Fenestraz hit the top of the timesheets after the first of these interruptions, caused by Sato coming to a halt at Turn 3 with an apparent mechanical issue, as he posted a 1m21.335s.

That was then bested by Tsuboi's 1m21.147s effort following the second stoppage, as Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) spun exiting the penultimate corner.

Most drivers went for attack laps at the end of the session, with Fenestraz usurping Tsuboi at the head of the timesheets just moments before Yuji Kunimoto (KCMG) caused the final red flag with an off at Turn 10.

Behind Fenestraz and Tsuboi, Ritomo Miyata was third-fastest for TOM'S, 0.297s off the pace, ahead of Sekiguchi in the best of the Impul machines.

Yuhi Sekiguchi, carenex TEAM IMPUL

Yuhi Sekiguchi, carenex TEAM IMPUL

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Toyota-powered cars locked out the top four, with Honda's best representative being reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri (Mugen) in fifth on a 1m21.365s, some four tenths slower than Fenestraz.

Giuliano Alesi was sixth in the second TOM'S car ahead of Dandelion newcomer Hiroki Otsu and Fenestraz's Kondo Racing teammate Kenta Yamashita. 

Completing the top 10 were Ryo Hirakawa (Impul) and Nobuharu Matsushita (B-Max Racing).

Having jointly topped the morning timesheets, Sato could do no better than 15th in the afternoon, returning to the track after his stoppage, a place behind Goh teammate and fellow rookie Atsushi Miyake.

Nakajima Racing suffered a low-key day with Toshiki Oyu way down in 18th, a second off the pace, followed by three-time champion Naoki Yamamoto in 19th.

Super Formula Lights was also in action during the break between the two Super Formula sessions. Setting the pace was Helm Motorsports driver Reiji Hiraki, ahead of Honda junior Kakunoshin Ota for Toda Racing and TOM'S man Seita Nonaka.

Fuji will host the opening round of the Super Formula season on April 8-10, with the season set to kick off with a double-header.

Fuji testing times:

Pos. Driver Team/Engine Morning Afternoon
1 France Sacha Fenestraz Kondo/Toyota 1'22.019 1'20.953
2 Japan Sho Tsuboi Inging/Toyota 1'22.093 1'21.147
3 Japan Ritomo Miyata TOM'S/Toyota 1'23.308 1'21.250
4 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi Impul/Toyota 1'21.815 1'21.316
5 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Nojiri/Mugen 1'22.242 1'21.365
6 France Giuliano Alesi TOM'S/Toyota 1'22.244 1'21.418
7 Japan Hiroki Otsu Dandelion/Honda 1'22.248 1'21.439
8 Japan Kenta Yamashita Kondo/Toyota 1'22.488 1'21.441
9 Japan Ryo Hirakawa Impul/Toyota 1'21.869 1'21.487
10 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max/Honda 1'22.546 1'21.576
11 Japan Tadasuke Makino Dandelion/Honda 1'21.914 1'21.631
12 Japan Ukyo Sasahara Mugen/Honda 1'22.198 1'21.651
13

Japan Kamui Kobayashi

 KCMG/Toyota 1'23.135 1'21.767
14

Japan Atsushi Miyake

 Goh/Honda 1'22.285 1'21.799
15

Japan Ren Sato

 Goh/Honda 1'21.815 1'21.803
16

Japan Kazuya Oshima

 Rookie/Toyota 1'22.844 1'21.844
17

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

 Inging/Toyota 1'21.988 1'21.906
18

Japan Toshiki Oyu

 Nakajima/Honda 1'22.681 1'21.980
19

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

 Nakajima/Honda 1'22.543 1'22.147
20

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

 Drago Corse/Honda 1'22.800 1'22.167
21

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

 KCMG/Toyota 1'22.611 1'22.211
shares
comments
Snow cuts short opening day of Fuji Super Formula test
Previous article

Snow cuts short opening day of Fuji Super Formula test
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Alpine in "another category" to Toyota at Sebring - Kobayashi Sebring
WEC

Alpine in "another category" to Toyota at Sebring - Kobayashi

Snow cuts short opening day of Fuji Super Formula test
Super Formula

Snow cuts short opening day of Fuji Super Formula test

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Sacha Fenestraz More from
Sacha Fenestraz
TOM'S #37 drivers unfazed by sister car's testing pace
Super GT

TOM'S #37 drivers unfazed by sister car's testing pace

Toyota drivers say Supra has lost its edge at Okayama
Super GT

Toyota drivers say Supra has lost its edge at Okayama

Krumm brought in to assist Fenestraz in Super Formula
Super Formula

Krumm brought in to assist Fenestraz in Super Formula

Kondo Racing More from
Kondo Racing
Kondo Racing reveals all-new 2022 Super Formula livery
Super Formula

Kondo Racing reveals all-new 2022 Super Formula livery

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move
Super GT

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move

Can Kondo Racing make a piece of SUPER GT history? Fuji II
Super GT

Can Kondo Racing make a piece of SUPER GT history?

Latest news

Fenestraz fastest on final day of Super Formula testing
Super Formula Super Formula

Fenestraz fastest on final day of Super Formula testing

Snow cuts short opening day of Fuji Super Formula test
Super Formula Super Formula

Snow cuts short opening day of Fuji Super Formula test

Fukuzumi feels "different type of pressure" at Drago Corse
Super Formula Super Formula

Fukuzumi feels "different type of pressure" at Drago Corse

WEC drive gives Hirakawa "no excuses" in Super Formula
Super Formula Super Formula

WEC drive gives Hirakawa "no excuses" in Super Formula

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.