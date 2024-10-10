Fenestraz: Ex-team-mate Rowland “easily on a par with Verstappen”

Sacha Fenestraz believes one of the reasons his time in Formula E came to a premature end is because he failed to match team-mate Oliver Rowland, who he claims “is easily on a par” with Max Verstappen.

The French-Argentine endured a difficult sophomore season in the all-electric championship for Nissan, claiming only five points finishes from 16 races and ending the campaign 17th in the drivers’ standings.

This was in stark contrast with Rowland, the Briton claiming two wins in Misano and London and being a championship challenger for much of the season on his return to Nissan.

Speaking to exclusively to Motorsport.com's Latin American edition, Fenestraz said several factors meant he was unable to showcase the same flashes of speed seen during his maiden season, including being up against Rowland, whom he compared with three-time Formula 1 champion Verstappen.

“I came into the season saying to myself ‘I want to be the leader of the team, I want to beat him’ but I think it was unrealistic because we are talking about Rowland, who was in his seventh season in Formula E,” he said.

“For me it was only my second season. It's a championship that if you look at it, all the drivers at the front are drivers who have been in Formula E for years, they have a lot of experience, they are also much older drivers.

“And me, at 24 years old [at the time], I don't have the same experience as a driver like him and also, Oliver at his best is easily on a par with Verstappen.

“He's very good friends with Verstappen and this year Verstappen was telling Oliver that it's a pity he's not in Formula 1 because he'd be overshadowing him, so people inside motorsport know the potential he has.”

Fenestraz also revealed he had been assured by Nissan’s management that he would be retained for the 2024/25 season at the start of August and see out the final year of a three-year contract.

But he claimed he found out through social media less than a month later he had been let go, having been replaced by former team-mate Norman Nato, and that he “didn't take it well”.

Fenestraz had also turned down another team's offer to drive in Formula E prior to being let go by Nissan but with testing for the new season commencing in less than a month and only two spots yet to be announced on the grid, both at ERT, he has had to turn his attention to other championships.

This includes a return to Super Formula, where Fenestraz was prior to his two-year stint in Formula E after finishing runner-up in 2022, as well as the World Endurance Championship, having been offered a works drive with an unnamed team.

“Fortunately, I have offers, there are opportunities out there,” said Fenestraz. “The truth is that we have the possibility of returning to Japan with Nissan or Toyota.

“Also, now I received an offer for a double programme with WEC and IMSA, with a LMDH car, with a manufacturer.

“I have a meeting with my manager in London and from there we will say what to do and announce. I think it will be announced between now and November or December for sure, but the decision from my side will be very soon.”