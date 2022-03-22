Snow cuts short opening day of Fuji Super Formula test

Listen to this article

Just 14 runners of the 21 runners ventured out of the pitlane during Tuesday's morning session, which had already been cut from two hours to 90 minutes due to a poor weather forecast.

With the promised rain duly soaking the track, it was Nakajima Racing's Toshiki Oyu that set the pace more or less throughout the session, ultimately posting a best time of 1m43.293s.

That was nearly five seconds up on nearest challenger Ryo Hirakawa (Impul), back in Japan fresh from his appearance in last weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship opener at Sebring.

The session was stopped twice, the first time after Rookie Racing's Kazuya Oshima suffered a crash at 300R inside the first 10 minutes, damaging his rear wing, and the second for TOM'S man Giuliano Alesi spinning off at the first corner.

By then the rain had turned into snow, with few cars venturing out of the pits as the session wound down towards its conclusion.

With the snow showing no signs of abating, it was announced that the afternoon session was cancelled.

Super Formula pre-season testing concludes on Wednesday at Fuji with two more sessions planned. These are likely to be extended to compensate for the lost running on Tuesday.

The supporting Super Formula Lights series is also slated to kick off a two-day test on Wednesday.

Fuji testing times:

Pos. Driver Team/Engine Morning 1 Toshiki Oyu Nakajima/Honda 1'43.293 2 Ryo Hirakawa Impul/Toyota 1'48.040 3 Tomoki Nojiri Mugen/Honda 1'52.887 4 Sho Tsuboi Inging/Toyota 1'53.485 5 Naoki Yamamoto Nakajima/Honda 1'56.489 6 Tadasuke Makino Dandelion/Honda 1'59.243 7 Sacha Fenestraz Kondo/Toyota 1'59.473 8 Ukyo Sasahara Mugen/Honda 2'00.881 9 Kazuya Oshima Rookie/Toyota 2'01.436 10 Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max/Honda 2'10.959 11 Atsushi Miyake Goh/Honda 2'33.316 12 Yuji Kunimoto KCMG/Toyota 2'53.510 13 Hiroki Otsu Dandelion/Honda 3'58.307 14 Giuliano Alesi TOM'S/Toyota 6'12.062