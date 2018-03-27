Fittipaldi lands 2018 Super Formula drive

Formula V8 3.5 champion Pietro Fittipaldi has added a Super Formula campaign to his 2018 racing schedule.
Fittipaldi, grandson of two-time Formula 1 champion Emerson, will race a Toyota-powered Dallara SF14 for Team LeMans, having represented the outfit in his first test in the car at Suzuka earlier this month.
“I am very happy and honoured to have been signed by Team LeMans to race in the Super Formula championship,” Fittipaldi said.
“It's a fantastic car and an extremely competitive championship. I'm looking forward to the first round at Suzuka!”
The Super Formula foray marks the 21-year-old's third confirmed programme for 2018, as he also joined Dale Coyne Racing for a seven-race IndyCar schedule and will run two FIA World Endurance Championship races in the LMP1 class with DragonSpeed.
The Brazilian will now link up with Team LeMans for his second run with the car in Super Formula's March 28-29 collective test at Fuji.
He will partner Kazuya Oshima at the team, effectively replacing 2017 rookie frontrunner Felix Rosenqvist – who has instead moved to Team LeMans' Super GT Lexus line-up.
Clashes with the GP of Indy and the Indy 500 mean Fittipaldi will have to miss two Super Formula race weekends out of seven, skipping the second round at Autopolis and the third at Sportsland Sugo.
Team LeMans, which fielded Williams Formula 1 junior Oliver Rowland in the Suzuka test alongside Fittipaldi, has yet to confirm who will have the seat in the Brazilian's absence.
Super Formula 2018 entry list
|#
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Hiroaki Ishiura
|Inging
|Toyota
|2
|Yuji Kunimoto
|Inging
|Toyota
|3
|Nick Cassidy
|Kondo
|Toyota
|4
|Kenta Yamashita
|Kondo
|Toyota
|5
|Tomoki Nojiri
|Dandelion
|Honda
|6
|Nobuharu Matsushita
|Dandelion
|Honda
|7
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|LeMans
|Toyota
|8
|Kazuya Oshima
|LeMans
|Toyota
|15
|Nirei Fukuzumi
|Mugen
|Honda
|16
|Naoki Yamamoto
|Mugen
|Honda
|17
|Koudai Tsukakoshi
|Real Racing
|Honda
|18
|Kamui Kobayashi
|KCMG
|Toyota
|19
|Yuhi Sekiguchi
|Impul
|Toyota
|20
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Impul
|Toyota
|36
|Kazuki Nakajima
|TOM'S
|Toyota
|37
|James Rossiter
|TOM'S
|Toyota
|50
|Katsumasa Chiyo
|B-MAX
|Honda
|64
|Narain Karthikeyan
|Nakajima
|Honda
|65
|Takuya Izawa
|Nakajima
|Honda