Fittipaldi lands 2018 Super Formula drive

Formula V8 3.5 champion Pietro Fittipaldi has added a Super Formula campaign to his 2018 racing schedule.

Fittipaldi, grandson of two-time Formula 1 champion Emerson, will race a Toyota-powered Dallara SF14 for Team LeMans, having represented the outfit in his first test in the car at Suzuka earlier this month.

“I am very happy and honoured to have been signed by Team LeMans to race in the Super Formula championship,” Fittipaldi said.

“It's a fantastic car and an extremely competitive championship. I'm looking forward to the first round at Suzuka!”

The Super Formula foray marks the 21-year-old's third confirmed programme for 2018, as he also joined Dale Coyne Racing for a seven-race IndyCar schedule and will run two FIA World Endurance Championship races in the LMP1 class with DragonSpeed.

The Brazilian will now link up with Team LeMans for his second run with the car in Super Formula's March 28-29 collective test at Fuji.

He will partner Kazuya Oshima at the team, effectively replacing 2017 rookie frontrunner Felix Rosenqvist – who has instead moved to Team LeMans' Super GT Lexus line-up.

Clashes with the GP of Indy and the Indy 500 mean Fittipaldi will have to miss two Super Formula race weekends out of seven, skipping the second round at Autopolis and the third at Sportsland Sugo.

Team LeMans, which fielded Williams Formula 1 junior Oliver Rowland in the Suzuka test alongside Fittipaldi, has yet to confirm who will have the seat in the Brazilian's absence.

Super Formula 2018 entry list

# Driver Team Engine 1 Hiroaki Ishiura Inging Toyota 2 Yuji Kunimoto Inging Toyota 3 Nick Cassidy Kondo Toyota 4 Kenta Yamashita Kondo Toyota 5 Tomoki Nojiri Dandelion Honda 6 Nobuharu Matsushita Dandelion Honda 7 Pietro Fittipaldi LeMans Toyota 8 Kazuya Oshima LeMans Toyota 15 Nirei Fukuzumi Mugen Honda 16 Naoki Yamamoto Mugen Honda 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Real Racing Honda 18 Kamui Kobayashi KCMG Toyota 19 Yuhi Sekiguchi Impul Toyota 20 Ryo Hirakawa Impul Toyota 36 Kazuki Nakajima TOM'S Toyota 37 James Rossiter TOM'S Toyota 50 Katsumasa Chiyo B-MAX Honda 64 Narain Karthikeyan Nakajima Honda 65 Takuya Izawa Nakajima Honda