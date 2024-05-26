All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Indy 500: Blomqvist error triggers multi-car crash on opening lap

Rookie Tom Blomqvist triggered a multi-car crash in the opening lap of the Indianapolis 500, which had been delayed by four hours due to rain.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Blomqvist, who started 25th, was rolling into Turn 1 when he drifted the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda under the white line and touched the curbing, which caused the backend of his car to snap around and kickstart a melee.

Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 champion and last year’s runner-up, started 32nd in a backup car and got off to a solid start and was running a lane up in entering Turn 1 when his No. 28 Andretti Global Honda collided with the spinning machine of Blomqvist. 

Both cars ended up coming to a stop in the shortchute between Turns 1 and 2.

In reaction to the incident, the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda of Pietro Fittipaldi tried to avoid but made wheel-to-wheel contact with Callum Ilott, who was forced to start from the rear of the field after a mechanical issue needed to be addressed to his No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet during the pace laps.

"I can't believe it," said Ericsson after being released from the infield care center.. "It's unbelievable. It's so frustrating. I don't know what to say. We had to work so hard. The team did such a good job rebuilding that car. We fought all last weekend. We fought all week and this happens. I can't believe it."

"Yeah, I'm just so disappointed for the guys," said a dejected Blomqvist. "Haven't made a single mistake all month long and then a scenario like that at the start, just getting too low I think and clipped the curb...spun me around. Gutted for the guys that were involved in that mess. Most importantly, everyone is alright."

Ilott was able to continue on, but Blomqvist, Ericsson and Fittpaldi were left with an early retirement.

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Kyle Larson commits to running Indy 500, will miss start of Coke 600

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Larson "pretty upset with myself" after Indy 500 speeding penalty

Larson "pretty upset with myself" after Indy 500 speeding penalty

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Larson "pretty upset with myself" after Indy 500 speeding penalty
O’Ward left with “heartbreaking” runner-up in Indy 500

O’Ward left with “heartbreaking” runner-up in Indy 500

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
O’Ward left with “heartbreaking” runner-up in Indy 500
Indy 500: Newgarden goes back-to-back with last-lap pass on O’Ward

Indy 500: Newgarden goes back-to-back with last-lap pass on O’Ward

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Newgarden goes back-to-back with last-lap pass on O’Ward
Marcus Ericsson
More from
Marcus Ericsson
Ericsson “can’t believe” he backed off on Indy 500 last-chance qualifying lap

Ericsson “can’t believe” he backed off on Indy 500 last-chance qualifying lap

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Ericsson “can’t believe” he backed off on Indy 500 last-chance qualifying lap
Indy 500 qualifying: Siegel bumped from field, then wrecks

Indy 500 qualifying: Siegel bumped from field, then wrecks

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 qualifying: Siegel bumped from field, then wrecks
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Ducati won't make 2025 factory MotoGP seat decision at Mugello

Ducati won't make 2025 factory MotoGP seat decision at Mugello

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Ducati won't make 2025 factory MotoGP seat decision at Mugello
Ten things we learned at the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Ten things we learned at the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Ten things we learned at the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix
Alonso mistakenly believed he finished 10th in F1 Monaco GP

Alonso mistakenly believed he finished 10th in F1 Monaco GP

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alonso mistakenly believed he finished 10th in F1 Monaco GP
Why Zhou was Sainz's Monaco GP podium saviour

Why Zhou was Sainz's Monaco GP podium saviour

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why Zhou was Sainz's Monaco GP podium saviour

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global