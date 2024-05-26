Indy 500: Blomqvist error triggers multi-car crash on opening lap

Blomqvist, who started 25th, was rolling into Turn 1 when he drifted the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda under the white line and touched the curbing, which caused the backend of his car to snap around and kickstart a melee.

Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 champion and last year’s runner-up, started 32nd in a backup car and got off to a solid start and was running a lane up in entering Turn 1 when his No. 28 Andretti Global Honda collided with the spinning machine of Blomqvist.

Both cars ended up coming to a stop in the shortchute between Turns 1 and 2.

In reaction to the incident, the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda of Pietro Fittipaldi tried to avoid but made wheel-to-wheel contact with Callum Ilott, who was forced to start from the rear of the field after a mechanical issue needed to be addressed to his No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet during the pace laps.

"I can't believe it," said Ericsson after being released from the infield care center.. "It's unbelievable. It's so frustrating. I don't know what to say. We had to work so hard. The team did such a good job rebuilding that car. We fought all last weekend. We fought all week and this happens. I can't believe it."

"Yeah, I'm just so disappointed for the guys," said a dejected Blomqvist. "Haven't made a single mistake all month long and then a scenario like that at the start, just getting too low I think and clipped the curb...spun me around. Gutted for the guys that were involved in that mess. Most importantly, everyone is alright."

Ilott was able to continue on, but Blomqvist, Ericsson and Fittpaldi were left with an early retirement.