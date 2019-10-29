Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Suzuka II / Breaking news

Auer, Newey "frustrated" by Suzuka missed chances

shares
comments
Auer, Newey "frustrated" by Suzuka missed chances
By:
Co-author: Jamie Klein
Oct 29, 2019, 9:34 AM

B-Max with Motopark duo Lucas Auer and Harrison Newey have admitted last weekend's Super Formula finale at Suzuka represented a missed chance after their strong qualifying showings.

Red Bull junior Auer qualified third behind polesitter Alex Palou and eventual race winner Tomoki Nojiri, while Newey overcame a huge practice shunt at 130R to line up ninth for the finale, his best grid slot of the 2019 campaign.

However, both drivers finished outside the top 10, with Auer stalling at the start and recovering only to 11th, while Newey was unlucky to be hit by Kazuki Nakajima at Turn 2 before running out of fuel on the final lap.

Speaking after the race, Auer admitted that Suzuka represented a massive missed opportunity for the team after what he described as the “strongest” qualifying of the season.

“The first third of the race was not as strong, but the second and third I believe was long pace,” Auer told Motorsport.com. “It could have been something good.

“I think Saturday was very promising but obviously the race counts. Very frustrating.”

Newey added: “We came here with really good pace yesterday but both Lucas and I didn’t have the race pace we needed, we dropped off a lot.

“You saw other guys like Palou doing the same. Someone like Nojiri was absolutely rapid in the race and rapid in qualifying. So we got it right sometimes and sometimes not so right.” 

Lucas Auer, B-Max Racing Team

Lucas Auer, B-Max Racing Team

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

After failing to secure a spot on the grid for the new FIA F3 series in 2019, Motopark headed to Japan and partnered with B-Max in Super Formula and All-Japan F3.

The partnership showed early signs of success when Auer finished seventh in their first race, and since then both the Austrian and Newey have scored one podium apiece.

Both Auer, who finished a respectable ninth in his maiden season, and Newey hailed the team for its rapid in-season development rate.

“I think B-Max and Motopark did a great job,” Auer said. “You saw with the curve we had over the season, we’ve learnt so much. 

“I believe the biggest change [for Suzuka] is that we know the track. We’ve had one race here. So we collected data and for kind of a new team, this is massively important. 

“So I believe it’s purely experience and knowing what to do and when to do it.”

Newey added: “We’ve learnt so much. When we look back at the start of the season, the whole team, we think, ‘wow we’ve come a long way’.” 

Next article
Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

Previous article

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Suzuka II
Drivers Lucas Auer , Harrison Newey
Teams Motopark , B-Max Racing Team
Author Rachit Thukral

Super Formula Next session

Suzuka II

Suzuka II

26 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Super Formula

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Drivers forced to "leave extra space" for Verstappen

1h
3
Formula 1

Vettel: Current F1 mirrors leave drivers "guessing"

32m
4
Formula 1

Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"

5
MotoGP

Zarco's KTM woes made Honda debut sweeter

Latest videos

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Super Formula returns to Motorsport.tv for its season finale! 00:33
Super Formula

Super Formula returns to Motorsport.tv for its season finale!

Latest news

Auer, Newey "frustrated" by Suzuka missed chances
SF

Auer, Newey "frustrated" by Suzuka missed chances

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy
SF

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

Vips laments "stupid" stall on Super Formula debut
SF

Vips laments "stupid" stall on Super Formula debut

Dandelion boss shoulders blame for Yamamoto defeat
SF

Dandelion boss shoulders blame for Yamamoto defeat

Palou perplexed by first-to-last drop in Suzuka decider
SF

Palou perplexed by first-to-last drop in Suzuka decider

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.