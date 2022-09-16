Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Natori takes break from racing as planned F2 move falls through
Super Formula Lights News

Merhi enters Super Formula Lights finale with an eye on 2023

Ex-Formula 1 racer Roberto Merhi will contest next week’s final round of the Super Formula Lights season at Okayama as he targets a drive in Super Formula for 2023.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii
Merhi enters Super Formula Lights finale with an eye on 2023
Listen to this article

Merhi has accepted an offer to drive for B-Max Racing at the former Pacific Grand Prix venue in a move he hopes will boost his chances of driving in Japan’s top single-seater category next year.

The ex-Marussia driver outlined his desire to race in Super Formula earlier this year after joining SUPER GT from the second round of the season at Fuji alongside Yoshiaki Katayama at the Team LeMans GT300 outfit.

He has kept his foot in single-seater racing this year with a series of cameo outings in Formula 2 for Campos Racing, where he stood in for an injured Ralph Boschung.

However, with no experience of Okayama or the Dallara F320 used in Super Formula Lights, Merhi is keeping his expectations in check.

“For sure we have to take into account everything is new for me; I drove in Formula 3 but that was so many years ago,” Merhi told Motorsport.com’s Japanese edition. 

“It’s the last round of the season, everybody is at their highest level because they’ve done a full year with the same car. We need to be realistic, there is a lot to learn: tyres, circuit, car. 

“Even so, I hope to do a good job, to be as close to the front as possible to help the team, and to adapt quickly to the car.

“And if we do a good job, it would be nice if people recognise it, because it’s not as easy as it looks. If it was the first race of the season it would be easier.”

B-Max's lead driver in 2022 is Honda junior Iori Kimura, who sits third in the points table

B-Max's lead driver in 2022 is Honda junior Iori Kimura, who sits third in the points table

Merhi added that his outing at Okayama “will help to get a place in Super Formula”, with B-Max currently running a single Honda-powered car in the senior category for Nobuharu Matsushita.

The 31-year-old outlined his hopes to participate in the post-season Super Formula rookie test that is slated to take place sometime in December.

Merhi is back in SUPER GT action this weekend at Sugo alongside Katayama, having scored their best result as a duo - a fifth place - last time out at Suzuka.

shares
comments
Natori takes break from racing as planned F2 move falls through
Previous article

Natori takes break from racing as planned F2 move falls through
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test
WEC

Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test

Lopez Toyota future hopes boosted by de Vries F1 interest
WEC

Lopez Toyota future hopes boosted by de Vries F1 interest

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Roberto Merhi More from
Roberto Merhi
Merhi triggers SUPER GT penalty after Fuji infractions Suzuka II
Super GT

Merhi triggers SUPER GT penalty after Fuji infractions

Merhi replaces Boschung at Campos for Austria F2 round Red Bull Ring
FIA F2

Merhi replaces Boschung at Campos for Austria F2 round

How Roberto Merhi got his surprise Audi SUPER GT call-up
Super GT

How Roberto Merhi got his surprise Audi SUPER GT call-up

B-Max Racing Team More from
B-Max Racing Team
Matsushita: "No excuse" for race-ending formation lap spin Fuji II
Super Formula

Matsushita: "No excuse" for race-ending formation lap spin

Winning in F2 was harder than in Super Formula - Matsushita
Super Formula

Winning in F2 was harder than in Super Formula - Matsushita

Matsushita: Maiden Super Formula win "not enough for me" Suzuka
Video Inside
Super Formula

Matsushita: Maiden Super Formula win "not enough for me"

Latest news

Merhi enters Super Formula Lights finale with an eye on 2023
Super Formula Lights Super Formula Lights

Merhi enters Super Formula Lights finale with an eye on 2023

Ex-Formula 1 racer Roberto Merhi will contest next week’s final round of the Super Formula Lights season at Okayama as he targets a drive in Super Formula for 2023.

Natori takes break from racing as planned F2 move falls through
FIA F2 FIA F2

Natori takes break from racing as planned F2 move falls through

Super Formula Lights champion Teppei Natori has announced he will take a year out of racing in 2022, as a planned move to Formula 2 appears to have fallen through.

Super Formula Lights champion Natori gets F2 test chance
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

Super Formula Lights champion Natori gets F2 test chance

Super Formula Lights champion Teppei Natori will join next week's post-season FIA Formula 2 test in Abu Dhabi with Trident Racing.

Alesi: Super Formula Lights title near miss could impact future
Super Formula Lights Super Formula Lights

Alesi: Super Formula Lights title near miss could impact future

Giuliano Alesi says his future on the Japanese racing scene remains unclear after his Super Formula Lights title near miss last weekend at Motegi.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.