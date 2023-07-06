Merhi hopes to impress Mahindra enough for 2023/24 seat
Roberto Merhi is hoping to impress Mahindra enough to land a full-time Formula E seat next season after being confirmed for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.
The ex-Formula 1 racer was drafted in to join Mahindra ahead of last month’s Jakarta round, in place of Oliver Rowland, and was kept on for the following race in Portland.
Now the Indian manufacturer has confirmed Merhi will remain on board alongside Lucas di Grassi for the remaining double-headers of 2022/23 in Rome and London.
Speaking at Portland, Merhi said he was hopeful of making a strong impression on Mahindra for the rest of the season as he bids to become a permanent Formula E presence.
“It’s a great opportunity to show what I can do,” he told Motorsport.com.” I will try to learn as much as possible and hopefully I can stay with the team for a long time.
“To be honest, I was pretty lucky to get the opportunity to drive in Jakarta. It was very hard to jump in the car in the middle of the season when everybody else has all the experience, after only an hour and a half of driving in Berlin [in the rookie test].
“But I think I made a big step forward on Sunday in Jakarta and I think my sector times in qualifying were pretty ok compared to Lucas, I just lost some time with a mistake on my fastest lap.”
Merhi finished 18th and 17th in the two Jakarta races, but was running ahead of di Grassi in Portland when he suffered a suspected battery failure that put him out of contention in the early stages of the race.
Following his call-up to Mahindra, Merhi was forced to skip a round of his regular campaign in SUPER GT, where he drives for the Team LeMans Audi squad in the GT300 class.
But Merhi says he has no intention of giving up his seat in the Japanese series and wants to combine SUPER GT with Formula E moving forward.
“I am having a lot of fun in SUPER GT and it’s something I want to keep doing as well,” he said. “I want to keep doing both series.
“They are two completely different styles of racing. I like Japan as a place, and if I can do both, it would be perfect.”
Mahindra has also announced that reserve driver Jehan Daruvala will join the team for the practice session at Rome reserved for rookie drivers.
It's thought that Daruvala was initially the team’s first choice to replace Rowland, but a clash with the Indian’s Formula 2 commitments prevented him from taking up the seat.
Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split
Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split
Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E
Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E Mahindra splits with Rowland, signs Merhi for Jakarta Formula E
Merhi ready to fight for podiums in second SUPER GT season
Merhi ready to fight for podiums in second SUPER GT season Merhi ready to fight for podiums in second SUPER GT season
Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again
Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again
Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car
Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car Di Grassi underestimated team differences with Gen3 Formula E car
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny
Latest news
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP
IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice
IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice
Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?
Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star? Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.