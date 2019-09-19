Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR / Breaking news

TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race

shares
comments
TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 3:05 AM

TCR Australia promoter Australian Racing Group has beat Supercars to the right to host a new event at Mount Panorama.

ARG and Supercars were left as the last two bidders for what's been dubbed the 'fifth Bathurst event', sitting alongside the Bathurst 1000, Bathurst 12 Hour, Bathurst 6 Hour and Challenge Bathurst.

The Bathurst Regional Council staged its final vote, with ARG named as the winner of the tender.

The outcome means ARG will run two Bathurst events next year, having recently bought the 6 Hour production car race.

It's widely-expected that this new Bathurst event, set for December 2020, will be feature a 500-kilometre international TCR race as its centrepiece.

The programme will also include S5000 and LMP3.

Read Also:

“We expect the event to be up and running in December 2020 and we’re excited about the prospect of seeing new cars and drivers lining up to tackle the challenging circuit," said Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke.

“Council undertook a detailed tender process to select the successful bid and we’re confident the fifth event will bring dedicated motorsport fans to the circuit in December each year as well as attract new fans to the sport."

ARG boss Matt Braid added: “Australian Racing Group, together with CAMS, is extremely honoured to be awarded the fifth Bathurst event.

“Mount Panorama is an iconic racing circuit that is revered in Australia and throughout the rest of the world.

"We look forward to bringing a significant international focus to Bathurst with competitors coming from all over the world to race in the S5000, TCR, Touring Car Masters, LMP3 and TA2 categories in what will be the grand finale of the global motorsport calendar each year.”

The ARG/BRC deal will run for the next five years.

Next article
Tander returns to TCR Australia

Previous article

Tander returns to TCR Australia
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , TCR , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Next session

TCR Europe: Catalunya

TCR Europe: Catalunya

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Free Practice 1 Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Other open wheel

Barrichello reacts to first S5000 laps

2
Formula 1

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay

3
MotoGP

Key Yamaha MotoGP figure steps down

4
Supercars

CAMS not ruling out race ban for "disgraceful" Whincup outburst

2h
5
Formula 1

McLaren won’t compromise 2020 to save fourth place

Latest videos

TCR Europe - Race 1 - Oschersleben 01:28
TCR

TCR Europe - Race 1 - Oschersleben

Live: Oschersleben - Race 2 01:00:00
TCR

Live: Oschersleben - Race 2

Live: Oschersleben - Race 1 01:00:00
TCR

Live: Oschersleben - Race 1

TCR Europe - Race 2 - Red Bull Ring 02:32
TCR

TCR Europe - Race 2 - Red Bull Ring

Live: TCR Euro - Spa Race 2 01:00:00
TCR

Live: TCR Euro - Spa Race 2

Latest news

TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race
TCR

TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race

Tander returns to TCR Australia
TCRA

Tander returns to TCR Australia

Honda WTCR driver Girolami to make Aussie cameo
TCRA

Honda WTCR driver Girolami to make Aussie cameo

Last active Subaru TCR cars sidelined in Australia
TCRA

Last active Subaru TCR cars sidelined in Australia

Hyundai reveals Veloster electric touring car
TCR

Hyundai reveals Veloster electric touring car

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.