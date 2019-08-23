Three drivers locked in for latest S5000 evaluation

The trio will all sample the 560-horsepower as part of an official evaluation test, as series organisers look to secure drivers for the opening round next month.

For Martin it will be a second outing in the S5000, following a number of runs in the car at Queensland Raceway earlier this month.

The former A1GP and Superleague Formula driver is hoping to put a deal together to join Rubens Barrichello on the grid for Round 1 at Sandown.

“We certainly want to do Sandown, but I need a couple more things to fall into place before it is confirmed," said Martin.

“These S5000 cars are so cool. I definitely want to be involved and there’s a lot of really positive hype and talk about it.

“For sure, my priorities for Sandown is my TCR Honda, but if there’s a way that I can make the S5000 work, I’ll be doing it.”

For both Leeds and Beaton it will be a first go in an S5000, the latter actually making his racing car debut after a career on two wheels.

“In the last 18 months, I haven’t done a great deal of racing after I had a racing accident, so I’m really itching to get back into some competition,” said Beaton.

“I have a long relationship with Ken and Barry Horner from Irving Vincent Motorcyles. Their business does a lot with [S5000 technical provider] GRM, so that’s how this how all come about.

“But I have to admit, I was baffled when Barry Horner told me this is what they’re doing at Phillip Island. Don’t get me wrong, I’m excited, but it’s daunting at the same time.

“It’s two extra wheels than I’m used to, but I will have the right people around me at GRM. The plan is to see how I adapt to four wheels motorsport and see what happens.

“I’m thankful that this test is at a track that I know like the back of my hand. Track knowledge isn’t going to be an issue at Phillip Island.”

More drivers are expected to be confirmed for the test in the coming days.