Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 unveils radical qualifying format

shares
comments
S5000 unveils radical qualifying format
By:
Sep 9, 2019, 5:00 AM

The new S5000 series has unveiled a radical, unique qualifying format for its opening two rounds.

The V8-powered series will use a system inspired by the Speedway Word Championship at Sandown and The Bend, with a qualifying session and two qualifying heats determining the grid for a main race.

The fastest driver in the original qualifying session will get to choose where they want to start the first heat race from. Second fastest will choose next, and so on until the top 75 per cent of the grid has been set.

Those starting positions will then be reversed for the second heat race, with the grid for the feature race determined by points amassed across the two races.

Drivers outside the top 75 per cent in qualifying will simply start Heat 1 from the position they qualified, and Heat 2 from the positions they finished Heat 1.

The heats will be 20-minute races, followed by a 30-minute final.

Read Also:

“We want entertaining racing all weekend, so the idea is that for the main race, the person on pole has to earn it – by racing and passing other cars,” said category manager Chris Lambden.

“This will certainly mix things up during the two qualifying heats – much like the Top 8 reversals in international F2 and F3 do – and the reward for qualifying fastest is the right to pick first.

“I’m a fan of World Speedway, where the riders get to select their starting gates for the finals based on their performance in the heats. It adds a bit of theatre to it all and is a reward for performance.

"And in our case, whoever gets pole for the main race will certainly have earned it, by needing to pass a few cars along the way.

“It should provide some action and excitement on the way to Sunday's main race. It’s what we’re planning to do for next year’s championship series, and it’s a great opportunity to try it out.”

Sandown schedule

Friday September 20
Practice 1 – 12:20
Practice 2 – 15:25

Saturday September 21
Qualifying – 11:15
Qualifying Heat 1 – 14:20

Sunday September 22
Qualifying Heat 2 – 10:05
Main Race – 14:15

All races will be streamed live and free around the world by Motorsport.TV.

Next article
Martin lands AGI S5000 seat

Previous article

Martin lands AGI S5000 seat
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

2
Formula 1

Leclerc's defence "maybe over the line" - Wolff

3
Formula 1

Monza penalty leaves Vettel three points from race ban

4
Formula 1

Leclerc: Verstappen lesson helped me beat Hamilton

5
Other open wheel

S5000 unveils radical qualifying format

35m

Latest videos

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa 01:57
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000 04:08
Other open wheel

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao! 01:59
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao!

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test 03:06
Other open wheel

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet 01:37
Other open wheel

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet

Latest news

S5000 unveils radical qualifying format
Misc

S5000 unveils radical qualifying format

Martin lands AGI S5000 seat
Misc

Martin lands AGI S5000 seat

Free, live TV coverage for S5000
Misc

Free, live TV coverage for S5000

New team, driver confirmed for S5000
Misc

New team, driver confirmed for S5000

Erebus driver Brown joins S5000 field
VASC

Erebus driver Brown joins S5000 field

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.