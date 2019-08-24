Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
WU in
09 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Race in
02 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 4 in
00 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

BRM squad to run Barrichello S5000

shares
comments
BRM squad to run Barrichello S5000
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 10:10 PM

Team BRM will run Rubens Barrichello at the opening round of the S5000 championship at Sandown next month.

The Adelaide-based squad, best known for its exploits in Australian Formula 3 and Formula 4, has committed to running a pair of S5000s at the series opener.

One of them will be for high-profile guest start Barrichello, who will make a one-off appearance to help kick-start the new-for-2019 series.

"We’ve been following the progress as S5000 has evolved, and are thrilled that it is now a reality – it will be a great formula for Australia and New Zealand,” said team principal Mark Rundle.

Read Also:

“In the past, we have run both Bruno Senna and Nelson Piquet Jr in junior formulae, and so it is tremendous for us that we will be overseeing Rubens Barrichello’s car.

"The guy is a star, and it will take a good combination to beat him.

“We have a couple of other serious drivers also talking to us about not only Sandown, and The Bend in November, but also next year, when there will be a full S5000 Australian Championship.

“S5000 is very good news for our young racing drivers who don’t necessarily want to race under a roof, and some of whom will enjoy the experience of driving a powerful open-wheeler as a preview to heading overseas.

“Equally, it offers a serious domestic racing option, at very reasonable budget, for those looking to race a real race car here in Australia.”

Multiple S5000s will hit the track together for the first time this Wednesday, with a five-car driver evaluation test at Phillip Island.

The opening round is set to take place on September 20-22.

Next article
Three drivers locked in for latest S5000 evaluation

Previous article

Three drivers locked in for latest S5000 evaluation
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers Rubens Barrichello
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

2
MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Marquez beats Rossi to pole

3
Formula 1

Williams had to "reconfigure the machine" to begin F1 revival

Latest videos

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa 01:57
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000 04:08
Other open wheel

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao! 01:59
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao!

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test 03:06
Other open wheel

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet 01:37
Other open wheel

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet

Latest news

BRM squad to run Barrichello S5000
Misc

BRM squad to run Barrichello S5000

Three drivers locked in for latest S5000 evaluation
Misc

Three drivers locked in for latest S5000 evaluation

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000
Misc

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000

Barrichello signs on for opening S5000 round
Misc

Barrichello signs on for opening S5000 round

Garcia plans TRS assault to prepare for 2020 W Series
WS

Garcia plans TRS assault to prepare for 2020 W Series

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.