S5000 power cut for Bathurst debut
Other open wheel / Tasman Series – Bathurst News

Cameron breaks Bathurst two-minute barrier

By:

Aaron Cameron joined the small number of drivers to have lapped Mount Panorama in less than two minutes in S5000 qualifying.

Cameron breaks Bathurst two-minute barrier

After a number of drivers lapped in the low-2m00s bracket, Cameron became the category's first driver under two minutes.

The 1m59.930s from the Tasman Series leader didn't just make S5000 history but also secured pole position for the first of four races.

Next best was James Golding's 2m00.085s.

"I didn't find out [it was a 1m59s] until I came back into the paddock, my dash played up on that last lap," said Cameron.

"It's taken a while to sink in that I'm the only one to dip into the 59s so far. And to be pole, in front of this grid... it was cool to win last round but to be fastest of them all at the Mountain is bloody awesome.

"I'm still learning about these cars and how to make then go fast. It seems like the tyre just keeps coming.

"I'm going harder and harder over the top each lap, and that was the first time I plucked fifth gear before McPhillamy and then kept it planted around there and held on for dear life down Skyline."

The sub-two-minute lap comes despite Motorsport Australia ruling that the S5000s had to limit their power for their competitive debut at Mount Panorama.

The Ford V8 motors usually produce around 560 horsepower, but have been limited to 470 horsepower to satisfy the two horsepower per kilogram requirement for FIA Grade 3 circuits.

Laps under two minutes are rare at the Bathurst circuit, Cameron's effort within touching distance of Christopher Mies' official outright lap record, a 1m59.291s set in an unrestricted Audi R8 GT3 car.

The unofficial lap record at Bathurst is held by Jenson Button, who lapped Mount Panorama in 1m48.8s in McLaren Formula 1 car during a Vodafone promotion back in 2011.

The first S5000 race of the weekend is at 1:35pm AEDT tomorrow.

