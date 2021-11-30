S5000 power cut for Bathurst debut

The V8-powered open-wheelers have had their Ford motors turned down for the second leg of the Tasman Cup, dropping the output from around 560 horsepower to 470 horsepower.

According to a statement from the series the move is in response to requirements set by Motorsport Australia stipulating a power-to-weight ratio of two kilograms per horsepower for an FIA Grade 3 circuit.

The statement reads: "This has the primary effect of limiting straight-line speed to approximately 280km/h on Conrod straight.

"The Australian Racing Group and key S5000 stakeholders have worked closely with Motorsport Australia to bring Australia's top open-wheel category to the Mountain, with these changes allowing for the cars to meet the FIA-mandated requirements in place.

"The cars remain the spectacular product that they have been since their inception and, weather permitting, are expected to still lap close to the two minute mark in qualifying this weekend."

Times are already nearing the two-minute mark, reigning Australian Drivers' Champion Joey Mawson fastest on the opening day of practice with a 2m00.870s in the second session.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Roberto Mehri was fastest in the first session before crashing out late in the session. He subsequently sat out the second session as Team BRM repaired his car.

Aaron Cameron, who was third fastest for the day, leads the Tasman Series heading into the four Bathurst races.