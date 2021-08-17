$50,000 prize pool for Tasman Series

The iconic Tasman Series title has been revived by ARG for the V8-powered S5000 category with the blessing of both Motorsport Australia and MotorSport New Zealand.

The return of the Tasman Series is set to take place later this year, the best performing driver from the seven races across the Bathurst International and Gold Coast 500 weekends winning the coveted Tasman Cup.

There's a decent prize pool on offer as well with $50,000 up for grabs.

The winner of the Tasman Cup will pocket $30,000, with second and third taking home $10,000 and $5000 respectively.

A further $5000 is then on offer for the best-placed New Zealand or international driver.

“A $50,000 prize fund reflects the prestige in which ARG holds the return of the Tasman Series," said ARG CEO Matt Braid.

"It is an iconic brand and the rewards on offer for those competing needed to reflect that.

“Investing in a prize fund shows that we are committed to giving the S5000 Tasman Series the best possible launch pad with which to build a long-term future for it and S5000 as a category.

“It also offers the potential of a significant return to those who enter the series and have some success.

“The $5000 bonus for the top international driver will help add to the value proposition for those coming from New Zealand, or further afield.

“A potential $35,000 windfall, should they win the series, is a worthwhile return over and above a chance to win the Tasman Cup and compete at two iconic circuits.”

The Tasman Series hasn't been run since 1975, while the Tasman Cup hasn't been awarded since it made a brief comeback in 1990 and 2000 in New Zealand.

The list of winners of the prestigious prize include Bruce McLaren, Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart.

While the return of the Tasman Series will only include the two races on Aussie soil, there are plans for it to include both sides of the ditch in the future.