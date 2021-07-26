Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ambrose joins GRM as competition director
Other open wheel News

S5000 to revive the Tasman Series

By:

S5000 will revive the famous Tasman Series name later this year, although the category won't actually race in New Zealand for the time being.

S5000 to revive the Tasman Series

The V8-powered open-wheeler series has confirmed that it will stage a seven-race Tasman Series across two seperate meetings at what will be the beginning of its 2021/2022 season.

The Tasman Series will replace what was meant to be the Triple Crown, taking in the Australian Grand Prix, the Bathurst International and the Gold Coast 500, until the AGP was cancelled.

It will now only include the Bathurst International (November 26-28) and the Gold Coast 500 (December 3-5), with four races at the former and three at the latter.

As part of the reshuffle in the S5000 schedule, the Bathurst International will now be the first race of the new S5000 season rather than the Motorsport Australia Championships at Sandown in September as first planned.

Read Also:

The winner of the series-within-a-series will join the likes of Bruce McLaren, Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart as recipients of the Tasman Cup.

It will mark the first time the Tasman Series has been run since 1975, and the first time the Tasman Cup has been awarded since a brief comeback in 1999 and 2000.

There will also be a 'substantial prize money fund', according to the announcement, with details to be confirmed later.

The Tasman Series concept has the blessing of the relevant governing bodies on both sides of the ditch, with plans for New Zealand events to be incorporated in the future, once international travel restrictions are lifted.

“When the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled it forced us into looking into different ways to stage a prestigious S5000 competition that included the Bathurst International and Gold Coast events,” said Matt Braid, CEO of S5000 promoter the Australian Racing Group.

“With growing New Zealand interest in S5000 and two high-profile events that serve as a launching pad, bringing back the Tasman Series title was a no-brainer.

“Introducing an international component to S5000 has always been in the plan, but the changing landscape this year has encouraged us to do something different and innovate, and it comes with significant investment from ARG and buy-in from our existing teams and competitors.

“The awarding of the Tasman Cup for the first time in two decades comes with the full blessing of Motorsport Australia and Motorsport New Zealand and it is absolutely our plan to build this into a full trans-Tasman series for S5000 in the future.

“This announcement gives S5000 two distinct opportunities to grow, via the Tasman Series over summer and the Australian Drivers’ Championship across a regular calendar season.”

Both Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca and MotorSport New Zealand CEO Elton Goonan welcomed the return of the iconic series.

“S5000 has already proven to be a real fan favourite, and a category that is certainly turning heads as it grows in stature," said Arocca. "It is a worthy recipient of the Motorsport Australia Gold Star and this rebooted Tasman Series is a terrific addition to the calendar.

“There are so many motorsport legends who have made a name for themselves in previous Tasman Series from years ago. We have no doubt there are plenty more talented individuals ready to etch their own name in Australian motorsport history in the months ahead.

“Motorsport Australia looks forward to the first ever Tasman Cup being awarded later this year and we wish all competitors and teams the very best as they look to create more open-wheel history to round out 2021.”

Goonan added: “It’s great to see the revival of such an iconic series after 20 years and MotorSport New Zealand fully supports the return of a series that has so much history between our two nations.

"With some many Kiwi names adorning this trophy already, it’s great to enable the stars of today from NZ and Australia to do battle is these new cars which have created such a stir with the fans as they battle to join such a prestigious list.

"MotorSport New Zealand look forward to seeing the series taking to the track and look forward to hosting some rounds in New Zealand in the future."

There will be an all-in twilight test at Sydney Motorsport Park on the Wednesday before the Bathurst International.

shares
comments
Ambrose joins GRM as competition director

Previous article

Ambrose joins GRM as competition director
Load comments

Trending

1
Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

1 d
2
Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

12 h
3
Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

13 h
4
Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

6 h
5
Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

49 min
Latest news
S5000 to revive the Tasman Series
Misc

S5000 to revive the Tasman Series

9m
Ambrose joins GRM as competition director
TCRA

Ambrose joins GRM as competition director

Jun 25, 2021
S5000 added to Supercars Superlicence list
SUPC

S5000 added to Supercars Superlicence list

Jun 22, 2021
Motorsport Australia considering one-make Formula Ford series
Misc

Motorsport Australia considering one-make Formula Ford series

Jun 9, 2021
Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future
SUPC

Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future

May 5, 2021
Latest videos
Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 3 30:00
Other open wheel
Apr 29, 2021

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 3

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 2 30:00
Other open wheel
Apr 29, 2021

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 2

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 1 30:00
Other open wheel
Apr 29, 2021

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 1

S5000: Nathan Herne's Scary First Lap Crash 00:35
Other open wheel
Mar 14, 2021

S5000: Nathan Herne's Scary First Lap Crash

S5000: Phillip Island - Race 3 Highlights 01:21
Other open wheel
Mar 14, 2021

S5000: Phillip Island - Race 3 Highlights

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments
Video Inside
Supercars

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Video Inside
Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Video Inside
Other bike Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

Latest news

S5000 to revive the Tasman Series
Other open wheel Other open wheel

S5000 to revive the Tasman Series

Ambrose joins GRM as competition director
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Ambrose joins GRM as competition director

S5000 added to Supercars Superlicence list
Supercars Supercars

S5000 added to Supercars Superlicence list

Motorsport Australia considering one-make Formula Ford series
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Motorsport Australia considering one-make Formula Ford series

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.