Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves
IndyCar News

McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start

By:

IndyCar Rookie of the Year Scott McLaughlin has a New Zealand Grand Prix start on his bucket list.

McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start

The Kiwi have revealed that he plans to one day make a start in his home grand prix, a long-standing, prestigious race that has taken place outside of the world championship since the 1950s.

The race has been contested in a range of hardware from Formula 1 through Formula 5000, Formula Pacific and even Formula Ford, with a list of winners that includes Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss, Bruce McLaren, Keke Rosberg, Lando Norris and, most recently, Shane van Gisbergen.

Now part of the Toyota Racing Series season, van Gisbergen won an all-Kiwi NZGP earlier this year as organisers called on local stars to make up for international drivers that couldn't travel through NZ's closed borders.

McLaughlin revealed that he too considered trying to get back to NZ for the 2021 grand prix but was thwarted by the border restrictions, similar to his decision not to race in the Bathurst 1000 later this year.

However the NZGP is still very much on his bucket list and a start could come in the next few years once travel complications clear and he's better established himself in IndyCar.

"I'd love to race in the New Zealand Grand Prix," said McLaughlin.

"I was talking about potentially doing it [this] year, but the same sort of thing [to Bathurst] happened with where I was, and what we had to do with COVID.

"But certainly I could see myself potentially doing what Shane did last year, I thought that was really cool. And to be able to grow that race, I think it's such a special race for New Zealand.

"I've just got to keep my focus [in the US] before I drift off too many places."

McLaughlin added that his desire to race in the GP is driven by the fact that, due to the pandemic, he missed out on one last opportunity to race on home soil during his final Supercars season.

The Australian category traditionally holds a race across the Tasman, but was unable to make the trip in 2020 due to the border issues.

NZ missed out on a Supercars round this year too, but is expected to re-join the schedule in 2022.

"I never got to finish how I wanted in New Zealand," he said. "I finished in 2019 and then 2020 was a bit of a fold, so I'd love to race at home again.

"My nana can't travel and she'd love to watch me race again live. I'll race anything down under. I'll race a go-kart race or whatever. If I can get home I'd love to do that.

"Actually me and my old man are building some of my old go-karts back up. We've got all the parts. When I go home to New Zealand that's the first thing we're doing, we're going to take them out to the track and run them all in. That's pretty exciting."

shares
comments
Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves

Previous article

Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes ‘daring’ F1 fashion choices helps open minds

7 h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers

2 h
3
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega

21 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP

13 h
5
Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

1 h
Latest news
McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start
IndyCar

McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start

10m
Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves

18 h
Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test
IndyCar

Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test

19 h
McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign
SUPC

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

Oct 6, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime
IndyCar

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Oct 6, 2021
Latest videos
Indycar: Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves 00:45
IndyCar
10 h

Indycar: Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves

IndyCar: Bryan Herta claims it's hard to believe Colton finished year only fifth 00:38
IndyCar
Sep 30, 2021

IndyCar: Bryan Herta claims it's hard to believe Colton finished year only fifth

Leigh Diffey discuss IndyCar 2021 season 17:47
IndyCar
Sep 29, 2021

Leigh Diffey discuss IndyCar 2021 season

IndyCar: McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022 00:47
IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021

IndyCar: McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022

IndyCar: Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022 00:59
IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021

IndyCar: Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal
Supercars

Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars Sydney
Supercars

Canberra round on the "horizon" for Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Scott McLaughlin More from
Scott McLaughlin
McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign
Supercars

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime
Supercars

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Trending Today

Hamilton hopes ‘daring’ F1 fashion choices helps open minds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes ‘daring’ F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Reaction to Sochi F1 move proves different rules for different drivers

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life

Red Bull and Honda outline F1 collaboration plans from 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda outline F1 collaboration plans from 2022

McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021

Latest news

McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start

Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean excited to share data with new teammates and Castroneves

Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst campaign

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.