12-car field for S5000 Tasman Series

The V8-powered open-wheeler series is set for its first hit-out since the finale of its compact 2021 Gold Star campaign back in May.

A 12-car field has been assembled for the standalone Tasman Series, headlined by current Gold Star holder Joey Mawson.

He will return to Team BRM for the SMP and Bathurst 1000 events, lining up alongside the two international drivers in the field – ex-Formula 1 driver Robert Merhi and Japanese GT ace Yoshiaki Katayama.

Garry Rogers Motorsport will field four cars in total, its line-up led by Gold Star front-runners Nathan Herne and James Golding.

They will be joined by TCR Australia regulars Aaron Cameron and Ben Bargwanna, each making their S5000 debuts in Sydney this weekend.

Veteran open-wheeler driver Tim Macrow will continue running his own car, while another S5000 race winner, Cooper Webster, moves from 88 Racing to new team Versa Motorsport.

88, meanwhile, will expand to two cars for a pair of S5000 rookies Blake Purdie and Super2 race winner Jordan Boys.

Rounding out the field is former Red Bull junior Luis Leeds in an AGI Sport-run entry.

The season informally kicks off with a test session under lights at SMP this evening, ahead of practice and qualifying on Friday.

There will then be seven races in total counting towards the Tasman Series across the SMP and Bathurst 1000 weekends.

A points-weighted feature race format will be in play, with drivers vying for a $50,000 prize pool that includes $30,000 for the driver that adds his name to the illustrious list of Tasman Cup winners.

Entry list – 2021 S5000 Tasman Series Round 1

# SPONSOR DRIVER STATE VEHICLE CC COLOUR 1 ALABAR/Form700 Team BRM Joey Mawson NSW S5000 5200 Black/White/Red 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron VIC S5000 5200 Black/Gold 23 UCS Group Racing TMR Tim Macrow VIC S5000 5200 Orange/Black 28 PAYCE Alabar/Form700 Yoshiaki Katayama JAP S5000 5200 Blk/Blue/Red 29 Team Valvoline GRM Nathan Herne NSW S5000 5200 Blue 31 Team Valvoline GRM James Golding VIC S5000 5200 Blue 37 Versa Motorsport Cooper Webster VIC S5000 5200 Black 48 Nippy's Blake Purdie SA S5000 5200 White/Orange 71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna VIC S5000 5200 Blue 88 Joss/ACMFinance Jordan Boys VIC S5000 5200 Blue/Pink 98 PAYCE Alabar/Form700 Roberto Merhi ESP S5000 5200 Black/White/Red 101 Hagane Systems/AGI Sport Luis Leeds VIC S5000 5200 Yellow