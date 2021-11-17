Tickets Subscribe
All
12-car field for S5000 Tasman Series

By:

A 12-car field has been set for the twin-round S5000 Tasman Series that will kick off at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.

12-car field for S5000 Tasman Series

The V8-powered open-wheeler series is set for its first hit-out since the finale of its compact 2021 Gold Star campaign back in May.

A 12-car field has been assembled for the standalone Tasman Series, headlined by current Gold Star holder Joey Mawson.

He will return to Team BRM for the SMP and Bathurst 1000 events, lining up alongside the two international drivers in the field – ex-Formula 1 driver Robert Merhi and Japanese GT ace Yoshiaki Katayama.

Garry Rogers Motorsport will field four cars in total, its line-up led by Gold Star front-runners Nathan Herne and James Golding.

They will be joined by TCR Australia regulars Aaron Cameron and Ben Bargwanna, each making their S5000 debuts in Sydney this weekend.

Veteran open-wheeler driver Tim Macrow will continue running his own car, while another S5000 race winner, Cooper Webster, moves from 88 Racing to new team Versa Motorsport.

88, meanwhile, will expand to two cars for a pair of S5000 rookies Blake Purdie and Super2 race winner Jordan Boys.

Rounding out the field is former Red Bull junior Luis Leeds in an AGI Sport-run entry.

The season informally kicks off with a test session under lights at SMP this evening, ahead of practice and qualifying on Friday.

There will then be seven races in total counting towards the Tasman Series across the SMP and Bathurst 1000 weekends.

A points-weighted feature race format will be in play, with drivers vying for a $50,000 prize pool that includes $30,000 for the driver that adds his name to the illustrious list of Tasman Cup winners.

Entry list – 2021 S5000 Tasman Series Round 1

 # 

SPONSOR 

DRIVER 

STATE 

VEHICLE 

CC 

COLOUR 

ALABAR/Form700 Team BRM 

Joey Mawson 

NSW 

S5000 

5200 

Black/White/Red 

18 

Team Valvoline GRM 

Aaron Cameron 

VIC 

S5000 

5200 

Black/Gold 

23 

UCS Group Racing TMR 

Tim Macrow 

VIC 

S5000 

5200 

Orange/Black 

28 

PAYCE Alabar/Form700  

Yoshiaki Katayama  

JAP 

S5000 

5200 

Blk/Blue/Red 

29 

Team Valvoline GRM 

Nathan Herne 

NSW 

S5000 

5200 

Blue   

31 

Team Valvoline GRM 

James Golding 

VIC 

S5000 

5200 

Blue   

37 

Versa Motorsport 

Cooper Webster 

VIC 

S5000 

5200 

Black 

48 

Nippy's 

Blake Purdie 

SA 

S5000 

5200 

White/Orange 

71 

Burson Auto Parts Racing 

Ben Bargwanna 

VIC 

S5000 

5200 

Blue    

88 

Joss/ACMFinance 

Jordan Boys 

VIC 

S5000 

5200 

Blue/Pink 

98 

PAYCE Alabar/Form700  

Roberto Merhi 

ESP 

S5000 

5200 

Black/White/Red 

101 

Hagane Systems/AGI Sport 

Luis Leeds 

VIC 

S5000 

5200 

Yellow 

 

Ex-F1 driver Merhi joins S5000 field
Previous article

Ex-F1 driver Merhi joins S5000 field
Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
