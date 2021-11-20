Sydney S5000: Macrow takes early Tasman Series lead

The first race of the weekend was mostly held behind the Safety Car courtesy of two spectacular high-speed crashes at Turn 1.

The first was for Nathan Herne on the second lap of the race, a suspected rear suspension failure sending him off the road backwards at speed.

He bounced across the gravel before coming to to a relatively gentle rest against the tyre wall.

Once Herne's car was retrieved the race restarted on Lap 6, but only briefly. Reigning Gold Star winner Joey Mawson, looking to recover from an engine issue in qualifying, missed the turn-on at 1 on the restart and took his own wild ride into the wall.

The field circulated behind the safety car for a handful of laps before the race was called.

Tim Macrow, who started from pole and staved off brief challenges from Luis Leeds, was declared the winner ahead of Leeds, James Golding and S5000 debutants Aaron Cameron and Roberto Merhi.

In the second race, Super2 regular Jordan Boys made the most of the partially-reversed grid, bolting from the front of the field.

His cause to build an early lead was helped by Cameron and Merhi staging a thrilling battle for second as he skipped away.

It took Merhi until Lap 10 to get past Cameron, the Spaniard visibly frustrated with some of his rival's defensive driving.

Once through Merhi was able to eat into Boys' lead, but not enough to run down the 88 Racing driver.

Cameron finished third ahead of Webster and Macrow, the latter set to start from pole for tomorrow's feature race based on points accumulated from today's races.