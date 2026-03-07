NASCAR penalizes Zane Smith, ejects car chief after unapproved adjustments
The #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford will have a lot of ground to make up on Sunday
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
While all cars passed inspection at the start of the Phoenix NASCAR Cup weekend, an issue has arisen involving the #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, driven by Zane Smith.
The team "was observed making an unapproved adjustment to the underbody during practice/pre-qualifying adjustments," a NASCAR statement released on Saturday evening read.
As a result, the car was inspected once again, and failed. The Sanctioning Body has ejected car chief Will Norris for the remainder of the weekend, and the team is facing further penalties.
Smith qualified 24th, but he will now have to start from the rear of the field. He will also have to perform a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag, which is likely to put the #38 car a lap down.
It's an unfortunate setback for the 'Aaron's Dream Machine,' as Smith entered this race 14th in the championship standings.
Smith started the year with back-to-back top ten finishes, placing sixth in the Daytona 500 and seventh at Atlanta. He could have done it again at COTA, but was involved in an incident on the final restart and finished 33rd. Smith finished ninth in this race at Phoenix, one year ago.
Photos from Phoenix - Qualifying
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Share Or Save This Story
Zane Smith wanted Daytona 500 win but settles for good points day
Front Row Motorsports NASCAR Cup driver lineup will remain unchanged in 2026
Winners and losers from a thrilling NASCAR Cup race at Talladega
Historic first NASCAR Truck street race decided in nail-biting finish
'Faith' not 'luck' focus of Chandler Smith NASCAR Truck Daytona win
Chandler Smith wins Daytona Truck race in unreal four-wide finish
Latest news
LIVE: WSK Super Master Series - Round 4 in Lonato
Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”
Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments