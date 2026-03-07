NASCAR penalizes Zane Smith, ejects car chief after unapproved adjustments

While all cars passed inspection at the start of the Phoenix NASCAR Cup weekend, an issue has arisen involving the #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, driven by Zane Smith.

The team "was observed making an unapproved adjustment to the underbody during practice/pre-qualifying adjustments," a NASCAR statement released on Saturday evening read.

As a result, the car was inspected once again, and failed. The Sanctioning Body has ejected car chief Will Norris for the remainder of the weekend, and the team is facing further penalties.

Smith qualified 24th, but he will now have to start from the rear of the field. He will also have to perform a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag, which is likely to put the #38 car a lap down.

It's an unfortunate setback for the 'Aaron's Dream Machine,' as Smith entered this race 14th in the championship standings.

Smith started the year with back-to-back top ten finishes, placing sixth in the Daytona 500 and seventh at Atlanta. He could have done it again at COTA, but was involved in an incident on the final restart and finished 33rd. Smith finished ninth in this race at Phoenix, one year ago.

