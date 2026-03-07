Skip to main content

NASCAR Cup Phoenix

NASCAR penalizes Zane Smith, ejects car chief after unapproved adjustments

The #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford will have a lot of ground to make up on Sunday

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

While all cars passed inspection at the start of the Phoenix NASCAR Cup weekend, an issue has arisen involving the #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, driven by Zane Smith.

The team "was observed making an unapproved adjustment to the underbody during practice/pre-qualifying adjustments," a NASCAR statement released on Saturday evening read. 

As a result, the car was inspected once again, and failed. The Sanctioning Body has ejected car chief Will Norris for the remainder of the weekend, and the team is facing further penalties.

Smith qualified 24th, but he will now have to start from the rear of the field. He will also have to perform a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag, which is likely to put the #38 car a lap down. 

It's an unfortunate setback for the 'Aaron's Dream Machine,' as Smith entered this race 14th in the championship standings.

Smith started the year with back-to-back top ten finishes, placing sixth in the Daytona 500 and seventh at Atlanta. He could have done it again at COTA, but was involved in an incident on the final restart and finished 33rd. Smith finished ninth in this race at Phoenix, one year ago.

Photos from Phoenix - Qualifying

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Austin Cindric, Team Penske

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
GettyImages-2264721563

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Phoenix - Saturday, in photos
NASCAR Cup
37
