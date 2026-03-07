2026 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix full starting lineup: Joey Logano on pole

Joey Logano and Kyle Larson will share the front row for the NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix as the 'real' season gets underway, following two drafting tracks and a road course to open the 2026 season.

Logano lapped the Arizona oval in 26.561s, and the driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford beat Larson's #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet by 0.117s in an impressive lap.

Austin Cindric will start third, Daniel Suarez fourth, and Ryan Blaney fifth.

Seeking the first four-peat seen in the Cup Series since 2007, Tyler Reddick will start eighth -- even after going for a spin in practice.

Brad Keselowski was the only driver who did not set a time after slamming the wall with a flat tire during practice.

Phoenix I Starting Lineup