2026 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix full starting lineup: Joey Logano on pole
Penske swept the pole for both the IndyCar and NASCAR Cup qualifying sessions at Phoenix
Joey Logano, Team Penske
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
Joey Logano and Kyle Larson will share the front row for the NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix as the 'real' season gets underway, following two drafting tracks and a road course to open the 2026 season.
Logano lapped the Arizona oval in 26.561s, and the driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford beat Larson's #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet by 0.117s in an impressive lap.
Austin Cindric will start third, Daniel Suarez fourth, and Ryan Blaney fifth.
Seeking the first four-peat seen in the Cup Series since 2007, Tyler Reddick will start eighth -- even after going for a spin in practice.
Brad Keselowski was the only driver who did not set a time after slamming the wall with a flat tire during practice.
Phoenix I Starting Lineup
|cla
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|time
|gap
|mph
|1
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|26.561
|135.537
|2
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|26.678
|0.117
|134.943
|3
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|26.731
|0.170
|134.675
|4
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|26.744
|0.183
|134.610
|5
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|26.747
|0.186
|134.595
|6
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|26.757
|0.196
|134.544
|7
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|26.758
|0.197
|134.539
|8
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|26.787
|0.226
|134.394
|9
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|26.791
|0.230
|134.373
|10
|21
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|26.814
|0.253
|134.258
|11
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|26.819
|0.258
|134.233
|12
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|26.836
|0.275
|134.148
|13
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|26.837
|0.276
|134.143
|14
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|26.840
|0.279
|134.128
|15
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|26.858
|0.297
|134.038
|16
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Chevrolet
|26.862
|0.301
|134.018
|17
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|26.875
|0.314
|133.953
|18
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|26.878
|0.317
|133.939
|19
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Chevrolet
|26.882
|0.321
|133.919
|20
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Toyota
|26.897
|0.336
|133.844
|21
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|26.899
|0.338
|133.834
|22
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|26.902
|0.341
|133.819
|23
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|26.905
|0.344
|133.804
|24
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|26.906
|0.345
|133.799
|25
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|26.948
|0.387
|133.591
|26
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|26.956
|0.395
|133.551
|27
|33
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|26.959
|0.398
|133.536
|28
|23
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Toyota
|27.021
|0.460
|133.230
|29
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|27.037
|0.476
|133.151
|30
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|27.041
|0.480
|133.131
|31
|48
|Anthony Alfredo
|Chevrolet
|27.088
|0.527
|132.900
|32
|43
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|27.094
|0.533
|132.871
|33
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|27.133
|0.572
|132.680
|34
|51
|Cody Ware
|Chevrolet
|27.182
|0.621
|132.441
|35
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Ford
|27.207
|0.646
|132.319
|36
|41
|Cole Custer
|Chevrolet
|27.516
|0.955
|130.833
|37
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”
Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules
Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments