Results
NASCAR Cup Phoenix

2026 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix full starting lineup: Joey Logano on pole

Penske swept the pole for both the IndyCar and NASCAR Cup qualifying sessions at Phoenix

Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Joey Logano and Kyle Larson will share the front row for the NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix as the 'real' season gets underway, following two drafting tracks and a road course to open the 2026 season.

Logano lapped the Arizona oval in 26.561s, and the driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford beat Larson's #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet by 0.117s in an impressive lap.

Austin Cindric will start third, Daniel Suarez fourth, and Ryan Blaney fifth. 

Seeking the first four-peat seen in the Cup Series since 2007, Tyler Reddick will start eighth -- even after going for a spin in practice.

Brad Keselowski was the only driver who did not set a time after slamming the wall with a flat tire during practice.

Phoenix I Starting Lineup

cla # driver manufacturer time gap mph
1 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 26.561   135.537
2 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 26.678 0.117 134.943
3 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 26.731 0.170 134.675
4 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 26.744 0.183 134.610
5 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 26.747 0.186 134.595
6 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 26.757 0.196 134.544
7 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 26.758 0.197 134.539
8 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 26.787 0.226 134.394
9 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 26.791 0.230 134.373
10 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 26.814 0.253 134.258
11 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 26.819 0.258 134.233
12 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 26.836 0.275 134.148
13 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 26.837 0.276 134.143
14 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 26.840 0.279 134.128
15 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 26.858 0.297 134.038
16 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 26.862 0.301 134.018
17 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 26.875 0.314 133.953
18 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 26.878 0.317 133.939
19 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 26.882 0.321 133.919
20 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 26.897 0.336 133.844
21 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 26.899 0.338 133.834
22 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 26.902 0.341 133.819
23 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 26.905 0.344 133.804
24 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 26.906 0.345 133.799
25 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 26.948 0.387 133.591
26 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 26.956 0.395 133.551
27 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 26.959 0.398 133.536
28 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 27.021 0.460 133.230
29 8 USA Kyle Busch Chevrolet 27.037 0.476 133.151
30 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 27.041 0.480 133.131
31 48 USA Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 27.088 0.527 132.900
32 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 27.094 0.533 132.871
33 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 27.133 0.572 132.680
34 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 27.182 0.621 132.441
35 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 27.207 0.646 132.319
36 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 27.516 0.955 130.833
37 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford      

