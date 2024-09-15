All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen

Truex on recent struggles: "No matter what we do, it is wrong"

The 2017 NASCAR Cup champion is aiming to get things pointed in the right direction at Watkins Glen as he embarks on his final playoff run.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry

Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Martin Truex Jr. is a proven NASCAR Cup Series champion with three runner-up points finishes since then, but this year will be his last chance to become a multi-time Cup champion. Even after winning the regular season title in 2023, it seems only misfortune has followed him.

"Just a little bit frustrated with how things have gone lately," said Truex at Watkins Glen. No matter what we do, it is wrong, and we can’t catch a break. It has been frustrating, but the guys are working hard and a big weekend here. This is a good place for me, and I love coming up here. We put a lot of effort in, so we will see how it turns out this weekend.”

Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry

Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Still winless and already in jeopardy of elimination after just one playoff race, he's desperately hoping to turn things around this weekend. The bad news is that he enters The Glen 19 points below the cut-line, but the good news is that he qualified on the front row. But does he consider himself in a must-win situation yet?

"I really don’t know," he admitted. "We will just have to see. It is obviously a bit of a hole to dig out of, so it is unfortunate last week that we got caught up in that and got some damage. I don’t know. We will just have to wait and see. We are going to try to win, but I think we will know more after this weekend is over.”

Looking for a little luck

Truex's precarious position has nothing to do with a lack of speed, as he pointed out this weekend. He's led nearly 500 laps this year, but pit road penalties, unforced errors, wrecks, and bad luck seems to plague him everywhere he goes.

“It is a lot of different things," he explained. "You call it a slump — great players get in slumps in other sports, and that is what I feel like it is. I feel like we are doing a lot of good things — we have lot of speed and put ourselves in position, we just have to put it all together. Some days I make mistakes, some days the team makes mistakes, some days — last week we got caught up in an accident. There has been a lot of that. Just have to put it together on one day and hopefully that is this weekend.”

Martin Truex Jr. ended the regular season with a crash on the third lap of the Southern 500 at Darlington.

Martin Truex Jr. ended the regular season with a crash on the third lap of the Southern 500 at Darlington.

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Watkins Glen is a track that has always been good to him. In truth, Truex has had a knack for road course racing since the early days of his career. He's won four Cup races at Sonoma with three different teams and was also victorious at Watkins Glen in 2017. In the last six races here, he has four finishes of third or better.

“I feel really good about it, honestly," said Truex. We should be able to perform well here, and I’m excited. It is going to be interesting this weekend with tires that they’ve brought and the fall off that everyone is taking about. It will be interesting to see how it plays out. Can we pass — say we don’t qualify great — but we have a good long run car, can we make our way though the field? It is not something that we’ve been able to do with these cars on the road courses in a while. I’m excited about it and I’m looking forward to having the opportunity this weekend and going to have some fun at a place I like.”

Racing his playoff rivals, and those with nothing to lose

Truex is starting between two drivers who are only focused on winning. There's pole-sitter Ross Chastain, who is notoriously aggressive and just missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three years. Directly behind MTJ is three-time Supercars champion and road racing ace Shane van Gisbergen, Just another row back is A.J. Allmendinger, who is running a part-time Cup schedule like SVG this year, and is a former winner at Watkins Glen like Truex. Juan Pablo Montoya is also present, but he starts very deep in the pack. None of these drivers care about points and there are many others like them throughout the field.

“That is the hard part when you race with those kind of guys," said Truex, speaking of so-called 'ringers' in the field. "For the most part, everyone is respectful of the situation and those guys have enough experience to know not to run someone over that is maybe fighting for a playoff spot or a championship or so. They all have a lot of experience — they are great drivers, and it is not like they are new to this. You play it a little safe around them, and don’t put yourself in a bad situation because they are going to be aggressive for sure.”

Truex's first goal on Sunday will be stage points as he tries to chip away at the margin to the cut-line. Since points aren't a priority for those immediately around him (Chastain and Van Gisbergen), it is likely they will stop just short of the end of the 20-lap stages in favor of gaining track position later, clearing the way for Truex to potentially win the stage -- unless bad luck pays him another untimely visit yet again.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Montoya will "be nice" if everyone else is in NASCAR Cup return

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Truex criticizes driving standards in chaotic Watkins Glen Cup finish

Truex criticizes driving standards in chaotic Watkins Glen Cup finish

NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
Truex criticizes driving standards in chaotic Watkins Glen Cup finish
Shane van Gisbergen "pretty angry at myself" over last-lap error

Shane van Gisbergen "pretty angry at myself" over last-lap error

NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
Shane van Gisbergen "pretty angry at myself" over last-lap error
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion
Martin Truex Jr
More from
Martin Truex Jr
The bottom four: Hopes and desperation for a playoff rebound at Watkins Glen

The bottom four: Hopes and desperation for a playoff rebound at Watkins Glen

NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
The bottom four: Hopes and desperation for a playoff rebound at Watkins Glen
Playoff predictions: Who will win the 2024 NASCAR Cup championship?

Playoff predictions: Who will win the 2024 NASCAR Cup championship?

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Playoff predictions: Who will win the 2024 NASCAR Cup championship?
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1

Prime
Prime
General
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1
More from
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota team drama opens door for Hill's Atlanta Xfinity race win

Toyota team drama opens door for Hill's Atlanta Xfinity race win

NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta II
Toyota team drama opens door for Hill's Atlanta Xfinity race win
Heartbreak for Creed as Bell wins Darlington Xfinity race in overtime

Heartbreak for Creed as Bell wins Darlington Xfinity race in overtime

NASCAR XFINITY
Darlington II
Heartbreak for Creed as Bell wins Darlington Xfinity race in overtime
The damning data behind Austin Dillon's unprecedented NASCAR penalty

The damning data behind Austin Dillon's unprecedented NASCAR penalty

NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
The damning data behind Austin Dillon's unprecedented NASCAR penalty

Latest news

Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" the steering wheel in Baku comeback race

Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" the steering wheel in Baku comeback race

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" the steering wheel in Baku comeback race
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
Seven things we learned at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Seven things we learned at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Seven things we learned at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Ferrari and Toyota concede WEC drivers' title to Porsche

Ferrari and Toyota concede WEC drivers' title to Porsche

WEC WEC
Fuji
Ferrari and Toyota concede WEC drivers' title to Porsche

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global