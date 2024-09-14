Zilisch wins in chaotic NASCAR Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen

18-year-old Connor Zilisch drove an incredible race from pole position, in an event that threw literally everything it could at the debutant to deny him the win. Yet he prevailed, saving enough fuel in double overtime and escaping the chaos behind him to win. Zilisch even overcame a mid-race penalty for cutting the bus stop under caution, which sent him to the rear of the field.

He joins an exclusive list of drivers who won in their NASCAR Xfinity debut: Dale Earnhardt Sr. (1982), Joe Ruttman (1982), Ricky Rudd (1983), Terry Labonte (1995), Kurt Busch (2006), and Ty Gibbs (2021).

"I don't even have words," said Zilisch, who was driving the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. "I worked so hard for this one. I've been working for this one for months. It's so special. I don't know how I saved enough. I sputtered up the hill with two to go. I didn't think I was going to make it back to the line. I'm going to enjoy this one for a while."

Race winner Connor Zilisch, JR Motorsports, Carolina Carports Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

The race ended under caution after a violent multi-car crash on the final lap.

Sheldon Creed, who already holds the record for most runner-up finishes without a win, was second for the 12th time in his career. A.J. Allmendinger was third, Chandler Smith fourth, and Shane van Gisbergen fifth. Ross Chastain, who starts from pole position for Sunday's Cup race, was scored sixth at the time of caution.

Zilisch was cruising to the win when a caution with six laps remaining threw the race into complete chaos. Matt DiBenedetto stalled at the bus stop, setting up a mad-dash to the finish. The race went into overtime after a multi-car crash in Turn 1, leaving Austin Hill and Anthony Alfredo with significant damage. The race was red-flagged due to fluid all over the track. After a lengthy stoppage, the event resumed only for more carnage to ensue. Ty Gibbs ran out of fuel from fourth place while Brandon Jones and Mike Skeen crashed at the bus stop.

That forced the race into double overtime. While more cars went spinning and his rivals slammed fenders for the lesser positions, Zilisch skipped away with the win. The race finally ended with Riley Herbst and Ryan Sieg came together on the run towards the bus stop, collecting several cars.