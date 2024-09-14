Montoya, 48, has 255 NASCAR Cup starts, but none since 2014. The versatile racer, though, is a proven winner at Watkins Glen, capturing the checkered flag there in 2010. Saturday, Montoya was 15th in practice before qualifying 34th in the 38-car field. As for his teammates, Bubba Wallace was 32nd and Tyler Reddick was 16th.

“It’s really good to be back – exciting," said Montoya, who is driving the No. 50 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing at Watkins Glen. "I have no idea what to expect — I don’t know. I think I should run pretty well, but that is all I can tell you right now. It’s so difficult, because you come into a weekend where you get — I drove the car at VIR, and did about 40 laps, just to get comfortable — make sure the seat and everything was working. I felt pretty good with the car. I felt like it was easier to drive than the last car."

Juan Montoya, 23XI Racing, Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Toyota Camry Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

He has fairly straightforward expectations for this weekend's event, hoping for a clean race and a somewhat competitive showing.

“I think the new thing and I’m glad there is two practices, but the hard thing is – you are going to go out and they are going to want to see the tires and you are going to go out and do a long run, you are never going make a qualifying sim — back in the day, you used a qualifying sim and you would really prepare for qualifying, but now you go there and drive it and with the tire degradation that they are talking about — you are probably going to get a lap. It’s kind of tough because if you overdo it, you screw up and you under-do it, you screw up – so great. (laughter).”

Getting a feel for the car

He ran 26 laps in practice and managed to avoid any issues as he got to know the Next Gen car, noting that it was a pretty big learning curve "the first few laps" of the session.

"I know the place quite well. i raced here a lot so I know the place quite well. The bus stop changed, so that was a learning curve, and getting used to the car -- the way it behaves is a little different. So, you don't want to throw it off in the first practice, but as we went, it seemed to be getting quite good."

Reflecting on his NASCAR career, Montoya was content with how he did over the years. “I thought it was pretty good honestly, for the cars that I was in and the equipment we were in, I think in a couple of years we were not great, but we made the Chase, we fought for the championship — we did a lot of things with a lot less than the other teams, personally thinking.

Juan Montoya, 23XI Racing, Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Toyota Camry Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

However, he still regrets a crew chief change at Ganassi that preceded a drop-off in performance. "I think our best run was with Brian [Pattie]. When Brian was there, he was taking care of everything. When the new crew chief came in, and he stayed there until I left, it was a bit of a joke, but what can you do.”

Watkins Glen makes its first appearance in the playoffs this year — but understands this run is a one-off compared to the 16 other drivers fighting for the title.

“I will be nice and respectful of everyone that is nice and respectful for me," he laughed. One of Montoya's most memorable moments was when he nearly came to blows with Kevin Harvick down in Turn 1 at this very track. He's certainly not shy about using the fenders on these heavy stock cars.

"I don’t want to get in a pissing contest with anyone. I want to run well. If I get to you, and I’m quicker than you — I’m going to try to pass you. If you get to me, and you are quicker than me, there is reason — the race is long enough. Like always, you wait for the adjustment and make the car better — if you make someone miserable at the start of the race, they are going to return the favor later. I know I’m doing a one-off. I will be respectful of everyone that is respectful of me. It is not that hard.”

Montoya isn't against showing up for more one-off attempts either, telling the assembled media: "I don’t know. Let’s do this weekend and then we will see. Honestly, I probably some day — if someone comes to me one day and asks me if I want to do a one-off, I would probably say yes, but it is Saturday morning, so we will see.”