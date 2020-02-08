Erik Jones, Toyotas lead only Busch Clash practice at Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
First Practice in
00 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
264 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona Clash / Practice report

Erik Jones, Toyotas lead only Busch Clash practice at Daytona

shares
comments
Erik Jones, Toyotas lead only Busch Clash practice at Daytona
By:
Feb 8, 2020, 5:42 PM

Erik Jones led the way in the first and only practice session Saturday prior to Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

Thanks to a four-car Toyota draft late in the 50-minute session, Jones ended up on top with an average lap speed of 199.756 mph.

Jones’ Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, ended up second (199.734 mph) and Martin Truex Jr. was third (199.703 mph). Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola.

All 18 cars entered in Sunday’s non-points Busch Clash race took part with Blaney running the most laps (27).

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 10 45.055     199.756
2 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 10 45.060 0.005 0.005 199.734
3 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 9 45.067 0.012 0.007 199.703
4 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 10 45.080 0.025 0.013 199.645
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 27 45.302 0.247 0.222 198.667
6 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 18 45.330 0.275 0.028 198.544
7 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 21 45.338 0.283 0.008 198.509
8 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 26 45.354 0.299 0.016 198.439
9 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 21 45.409 0.354 0.055 198.199
10 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 25 45.541 0.486 0.132 197.624
11 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 16 45.605 0.550 0.064 197.347
12 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 16 45.611 0.556 0.006 197.321
13 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 25 45.617 0.562 0.006 197.295
14 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 9 45.694 0.639 0.077 196.962
15 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 17 45.864 0.809 0.170 196.232
16 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 19 46.497 1.442 0.633 193.561
17 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 19 46.897 1.842 0.400 191.910
18 42 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 18 47.191 2.136 0.294 190.714

Read Also:

Next article
Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Previous article

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona Clash
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona Clash

Daytona Clash

8 Feb - 9 Feb
Race Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Final Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
11:35
11:35
Race
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren needed to ditch Honda to find own faults, says Brawn

2
MotoGP

Quartararo fastest again in Sepang, Marquez crashes

3
Formula 1

Grosjean excited by "extraordinary" Saudi F1 plans

4
MotoGP

Crutchlow: New Honda is 'maybe worse' at turning

5
NASCAR Cup

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

1h

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Erik Jones, Toyotas lead only Busch Clash practice at Daytona
NAS

Erik Jones, Toyotas lead only Busch Clash practice at Daytona

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NAS

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

NASCAR changes its Hall of Fame voting and eligibility rules
NAS

NASCAR changes its Hall of Fame voting and eligibility rules

2020 Daytona 500 entry list released
NAS

2020 Daytona 500 entry list released

How Roush Fenway plans to tackle a year of transition in NASCAR
NAS

How Roush Fenway plans to tackle a year of transition in NASCAR

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.