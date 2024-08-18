All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
NASCAR Cup Michigan

Rain forces postponement of Michigan Cup race after dramatic first stage

The NASCAR Cup race will resume at 11am EST. on Monday with around 150 laps still remaining.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Wet weather

Wet weather

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Rain has been throwing a wrench into NASCAR's plans at Michigan all weekend long, and Sunday was no different.

After a two-hour delay, the race finally got underway with Denny Hamlin leading the field. Kyle Larson quickly charged to the point, leading most of the stage. After several laps of trying to get alongside, he finally got under the Hendrick Motorsports driver with 11 laps to go in the stage.

Once side-by-side, all the momentum stalled, allowing Bubba Wallace to rocket past both drivers. Hamlin eventually cleared Larson and set his sights on the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota he co-owns.

 

While Hamlin looked for a way around Wallace, he got a bit too high at the exit of Turn 4 in the wake of the leading car. On Lap 38 of the 45-lap opening stage, Hamlin spun and slid through the infield grass, forcing the first caution flag of the race.

"Sorry about that (crew chief) Chris (Gabehart)," radioed Hamlin. "Should have taken what I had."

Read Also:

To pit or not to pit

The yellow flag set-up an interesting fight to the stage end. A handful of drivers chose to stay out, aiming to collect as many stage points as possible. Among them were bubble drivers Chris Buescher and Ty Gibbs.

A hectic restart followed under darkening skies with Ryan Blaney stealing the stage win. Chase Elliott was second, William Byron third, Wallace fourth and Buescher fifth. Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-ten.

The points scored helped to (momentarily) break a tie for the final playoff spot between Buescher and Chastain. The RFK Racing driver now edges 5pts ahead of the pilot of the No. 1 Trackhouse Chevrolet.

Those who stayed out for points then filed down pit road for fresh tires and full load of fuel. Elliott inherited the race lead. Unfortunately, Stage 2 never really got underway as the rain finally returned. The red flag waved after 51 of 200 scheduled laps, forcing the event to be pushed to Monday just after 6pm EST.

All 36 starters remain in the race and on the lead lap with the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Elliott in control.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Buescher and Chastain are tied on points, aiming to escape playoff peril
Next article Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin

Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin
Buescher and Chastain are tied on points, aiming to escape playoff peril

Buescher and Chastain are tied on points, aiming to escape playoff peril

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Buescher and Chastain are tied on points, aiming to escape playoff peril
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion
Denny Hamlin
More from
Denny Hamlin
Bubba Wallace: Richmond chaos is "the system’s fault"

Bubba Wallace: Richmond chaos is "the system’s fault"

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Bubba Wallace: Richmond chaos is "the system’s fault"
NASCAR's history of wreck penalties: When rubbin' stops being racin'

NASCAR's history of wreck penalties: When rubbin' stops being racin'

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR's history of wreck penalties: When rubbin' stops being racin'
The damning data behind Austin Dillon's unprecedented NASCAR penalty

The damning data behind Austin Dillon's unprecedented NASCAR penalty

NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
The damning data behind Austin Dillon's unprecedented NASCAR penalty

Latest news

Williams F1 upgrades can become 2025 baseline - Robson

Williams F1 upgrades can become 2025 baseline - Robson

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Williams F1 upgrades can become 2025 baseline - Robson
Rast says Engel "ruined my race" in victory-deciding Nurburgring DTM clash

Rast says Engel "ruined my race" in victory-deciding Nurburgring DTM clash

DTM DTM
Nurburgring
Rast says Engel "ruined my race" in victory-deciding Nurburgring DTM clash
Could Marquez have spiced up dull Austria MotoGP battle without start drama?

Could Marquez have spiced up dull Austria MotoGP battle without start drama?

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Could Marquez have spiced up dull Austria MotoGP battle without start drama?
When France’s ‘other’ team brought colour to F1

When France’s ‘other’ team brought colour to F1

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
When France’s ‘other’ team brought colour to F1

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global