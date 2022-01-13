Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Ryan Preece adds 'multiple' NASCAR Cup races with RWR
NASCAR Cup / Los Angeles Clash News

Entry list released for Clash at the LA Coliseum

By:

The preliminary entry list for NASCAR's highly anticipated Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum has been released.

The 2022 edition of 'The Clash' is completely unrecognizable from its predecessors as NASCAR tries something truly new to unofficially kick off the new season.

The event has always taken place at Daytona International Speedway since it began in 1979. In 2021, NASCAR moved the race from the Daytona oval to the infield road course for the very first time. But this year, the exhibition race heads to the other side of the country and into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The race will be the first to take place inside a multi-purpose sports stadium since the 1956 Cup Series race at Soldier Field, which was won by Fireball Roberts.

The 2022 Clash, scheduled for February 6th on FOX, will feature all 36 chartered teams with 23 making the 150-lap main event (via heat races).

Read Also:
Entry Car No. Driver Team Crew Chief Manufacturer
1 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Team Phil Surgen Chevrolet
2 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Jeremy Bullins Ford
3 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Justin Alexander Chevrolet
4 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Rodney Childers Ford
5 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet
6 6 Brad Keselowski Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Matt McCall Ford
7 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet
8 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet
9 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet
10 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Drew Blickensderfer Ford
11 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gabehart Toyota
12 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford
13 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Johnny Klausmeier Ford
14 15 Ryan Preece Rick Ware Racing Jason Houghtaling Ford
15 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Matt Swiderski Chevrolet
16 17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Scott Graves Ford
17 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Seth Chavka Toyota
18 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota
19 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota
20 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Brian Wilson Ford
21 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford
22 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Bootie Barker Toyota
23 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet
24 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet
25 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Blake Harris Ford
26 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Seth Barbour Ford
27 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Mike Shiplett Ford
28 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Racing Jerame Donley Chevrolet
29 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Racing Dave Elenz Chevrolet
30 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota
31 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Brian Pattie Chevrolet
32 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Greg Ives Chevrolet
33 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Ford
34 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Kevin Bellicourt Chevrolet
35 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Lee Leslie Ford
36 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Team Travis Mack Chevrolet
shares
comments

Related video

Ryan Preece adds 'multiple' NASCAR Cup races with RWR
Previous article

Ryan Preece adds 'multiple' NASCAR Cup races with RWR
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Drivers practice 'sketchy' tandem draft in Daytona test
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Drivers practice 'sketchy' tandem draft in Daytona test

Daytona 500 Next Gen testing speeds: Fords lead the way
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 Next Gen testing speeds: Fords lead the way

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Entry list released for Clash at the LA Coliseum
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Entry list released for Clash at the LA Coliseum

Ryan Preece adds 'multiple' NASCAR Cup races with RWR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece adds 'multiple' NASCAR Cup races with RWR

Drivers practice 'sketchy' tandem draft in Daytona test
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Drivers practice 'sketchy' tandem draft in Daytona test

Daytona 500 Next Gen testing speeds: Fords lead the way
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 Next Gen testing speeds: Fords lead the way

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.