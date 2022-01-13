Ryan Preece adds 'multiple' NASCAR Cup races with RWR

Earlier this month, Stewart-Haas Racing named Preece its ‘reserve driver’ for the 2022 season and announced he would compete in several races across all three national series, including two with SHR in Cup.

On Thursday, RWR – which begins a technical alliance with SHR this season – said Preece, 31, would compete in multiple races this season in RWR’s No. 15 Ford.

Preece’s first race for RWR is expected to be the non-points exhibition Busch Light Clash on Feb. 6 which will be held on a made-from-scratch ¼-mile asphalt oval.

“Ryan is a great addition to the RWR lineup for 2022,” said RWR owner, Rick Ware. “His talent on the race track has been shown through his achievements in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“Our alliance with SHR and Ford has allowed us to put a wheelman behind the wheel, starting at the quarter-mile showdown in L.A.”

Said Preece: “Being a part of the Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum is special to me because of the opportunity it presents. A ¼-mile bullring is the type of race track that I have had a lot of success on, and I’m looking forward to the future races ahead as well.”

Primary sponsors for Preece’s races will be announced at a later date.