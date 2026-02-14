Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

25 years after the death of Dale Earnhardt, we remember NASCAR's darkest day

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
25 years after the death of Dale Earnhardt, we remember NASCAR's darkest day

Ryan Preece leads final Daytona 500 practice, despite handling concerns

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Ryan Preece leads final Daytona 500 practice, despite handling concerns

WRC Sweden: What happened to the Hyundais?

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: What happened to the Hyundais?

Gio Ruggiero wins ARCA Daytona race after Nitro teammates wreck from lead

ARCA
ARCA
Gio Ruggiero wins ARCA Daytona race after Nitro teammates wreck from lead

Bobby Dale Earnhardt places ninth in career-best ARCA finish at Daytona

ARCA
ARCA
Bobby Dale Earnhardt places ninth in career-best ARCA finish at Daytona

WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans heads Toyota 1-2-3-4 into final day

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans heads Toyota 1-2-3-4 into final day

Key statistics from first Bahrain test for F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Key statistics from first Bahrain test for F1 2026

Formula E Jeddah: Antonio Felix da Costa ends victory drought as Porsche struggles

Formula E
Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Formula E Jeddah: Antonio Felix da Costa ends victory drought as Porsche struggles
Practice report
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Ryan Preece leads final Daytona 500 practice, despite handling concerns

Preece wasn't entirely happy with the handling of his No. 60 Ford, despite topping the speed charts

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

The third and final practice for the 68th running of the Daytona 500 was very calm, and there were no issues.

Of the 41 starters, only 18 actually chose to go out on track. There was some drafting, and the biggest pack formed early with RFK Racing and Team Penske Fords, but also a handful of Chevrolets that joined them.

Jimmie Johnson was the only Toyota driver to even go out on track, and he stayed out of the draft.Casey Mears, who dramatically full-throttled his way into the Daytona 500, finally got out on track after two days of repairs.

Preece expects tricky conditions on Sunday

But it was Ryan Preece who set the fastest laptime at 192.819mph, leading an RFK Racing 1-2-3. He had a new nose on the car after contact at the end of the Duel qualifying race, and while he was quickest, he wasn't entirely happy with the handling.

"I know they're going to do everything they possibly can, that's for sure," said Preece about making the car race-ready. "It was really fast on Thursday. So, they had to replace the nose. At least they have some notes and maybe we can adjust on it. But, yeah, it was pretty tough. It's important when you're that fifth, fourth car to keep those guys racked to make speed. And, you know, we were definitely able to do that on Thursday and just struggled a little bit there. But, you know, it's not for the lack of trying, and I know these guys are going to do everything they have to make sure that we're really fast tomorrow."

He continued: "I'm curious because I think handling is probably going to be a little bit more of an issue than we all think. And, yeah, I don't know. You know, there's a lot of things that are running through my mind right now. But, yeah, you know, I feel like one thing I do know is the Fords are fast, and we'll try to be one of those guys that are up front."

Behind the RFK trio, Ryan Blaney was fourth, and Joey Logano was fifth. Ross Chastain was the top Chevrolet in sixth, followed by Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger, BJ McLeod, and Cody Ware.

The next time we will see the Cup cars on track is in the 68th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Read Also:

Daytona 500 Practice #3 Results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap mph
1 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 27 46.676   192.819
2 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 31 46.684 0.008 192.786
3 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 31 46.733 0.057 192.583
4 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 31 46.758 0.082 192.480
5 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 32 46.760 0.084 192.472
6 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 9 46.791 0.115 192.345
7 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 26 46.830 0.154 192.184
8 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 18 47.141 0.465 190.917
9 78 USA BJ McLeod Chevrolet 11 47.150 0.474 190.880
10 51 USA Cody Ware Ford 17 47.185 0.509 190.739
11 41 USA Cole Custer Ford 6 47.287 0.611 190.327
12 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 10 47.297 0.621 190.287
13 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 2 47.976 1.300 187.594
14 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 15 49.120 2.444 183.225
15 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 14 49.263 2.587 182.693
16 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 4 49.326 2.650 182.460
17 66 USA Casey Mears Ford 4 49.403 2.727 182.175
18 84 USA Jimmie Johnson Toyota 19 49.524 2.848 181.730

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR moves up start time of Daytona 500 due to incoming storms

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

25 years after the death of Dale Earnhardt, we remember NASCAR's darkest day

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
25 years after the death of Dale Earnhardt, we remember NASCAR's darkest day

Gio Ruggiero wins ARCA Daytona race after Nitro teammates wreck from lead

ARCA
ARCA
Gio Ruggiero wins ARCA Daytona race after Nitro teammates wreck from lead

Bobby Dale Earnhardt places ninth in career-best ARCA finish at Daytona

ARCA
ARCA
Bobby Dale Earnhardt places ninth in career-best ARCA finish at Daytona
More from
Ryan Preece

Winners and losers from NASCAR's Clash at the Madhouse

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Winners and losers from NASCAR's Clash at the Madhouse

The Ryan Preece Show is back on its brightest stage

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
The Ryan Preece Show is back on its brightest stage

Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

Latest news

25 years after the death of Dale Earnhardt, we remember NASCAR's darkest day

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
25 years after the death of Dale Earnhardt, we remember NASCAR's darkest day

Ryan Preece leads final Daytona 500 practice, despite handling concerns

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Ryan Preece leads final Daytona 500 practice, despite handling concerns

WRC Sweden: What happened to the Hyundais?

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: What happened to the Hyundais?

Gio Ruggiero wins ARCA Daytona race after Nitro teammates wreck from lead

ARCA
ARCA ARCA
Gio Ruggiero wins ARCA Daytona race after Nitro teammates wreck from lead