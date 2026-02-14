Ryan Preece leads final Daytona 500 practice, despite handling concerns

The third and final practice for the 68th running of the Daytona 500 was very calm, and there were no issues.

Of the 41 starters, only 18 actually chose to go out on track. There was some drafting, and the biggest pack formed early with RFK Racing and Team Penske Fords, but also a handful of Chevrolets that joined them.

Jimmie Johnson was the only Toyota driver to even go out on track, and he stayed out of the draft.Casey Mears, who dramatically full-throttled his way into the Daytona 500, finally got out on track after two days of repairs.

Preece expects tricky conditions on Sunday

But it was Ryan Preece who set the fastest laptime at 192.819mph, leading an RFK Racing 1-2-3. He had a new nose on the car after contact at the end of the Duel qualifying race, and while he was quickest, he wasn't entirely happy with the handling.

"I know they're going to do everything they possibly can, that's for sure," said Preece about making the car race-ready. "It was really fast on Thursday. So, they had to replace the nose. At least they have some notes and maybe we can adjust on it. But, yeah, it was pretty tough. It's important when you're that fifth, fourth car to keep those guys racked to make speed. And, you know, we were definitely able to do that on Thursday and just struggled a little bit there. But, you know, it's not for the lack of trying, and I know these guys are going to do everything they have to make sure that we're really fast tomorrow."

He continued: "I'm curious because I think handling is probably going to be a little bit more of an issue than we all think. And, yeah, I don't know. You know, there's a lot of things that are running through my mind right now. But, yeah, you know, I feel like one thing I do know is the Fords are fast, and we'll try to be one of those guys that are up front."

Behind the RFK trio, Ryan Blaney was fourth, and Joey Logano was fifth. Ross Chastain was the top Chevrolet in sixth, followed by Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger, BJ McLeod, and Cody Ware.

The next time we will see the Cup cars on track is in the 68th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Daytona 500 Practice #3 Results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap mph 1 60 Ryan Preece Ford 27 46.676 192.819 2 17 Chris Buescher Ford 31 46.684 0.008 192.786 3 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 31 46.733 0.057 192.583 4 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 31 46.758 0.082 192.480 5 22 Joey Logano Ford 32 46.760 0.084 192.472 6 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 9 46.791 0.115 192.345 7 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 26 46.830 0.154 192.184 8 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 18 47.141 0.465 190.917 9 78 BJ McLeod Chevrolet 11 47.150 0.474 190.880 10 51 Cody Ware Ford 17 47.185 0.509 190.739 11 41 Cole Custer Ford 6 47.287 0.611 190.327 12 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 10 47.297 0.621 190.287 13 24 William Byron Chevrolet 2 47.976 1.300 187.594 14 21 Josh Berry Ford 15 49.120 2.444 183.225 15 2 Austin Cindric Ford 14 49.263 2.587 182.693 16 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 4 49.326 2.650 182.460 17 66 Casey Mears Ford 4 49.403 2.727 182.175 18 84 Jimmie Johnson Toyota 19 49.524 2.848 181.730