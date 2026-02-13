Official starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500
The starting grid for the 68th running of the Daytona 500 is set, and we now where each of the 41 competitors will start for NASCAR's 2026 season-opener
Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag in this Sunday's Daytona 500, driving the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Chase Briscoe will join him on the front row for 'The Great American Race' after these two topped qualifying on Wednesday.
But after the Duel qualifying races on Thursday, which were won by Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, we now know the starting positions for the rest of the field. Corey LaJoie, Chandler Smith, JJ Yeley, and Anthony Alfredo (who was disqualified) all missed the field, but 41 others will take part in the 2026 season-opener on Sunday. Let's take you through the entire grid, with accompanying pictures for each of the challengers.
1. Kyle Busch -- #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
2. Chase Briscoe -- #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
3. Joey Logano -- #22 Team Penske Ford
Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
4. Chase Elliott -- #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
5. Ryan Blaney -- #12 Team Penske Ford
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
6. Carson Hocevar -- #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
7. Austin Dillon -- #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
8. Kyle Larson -- #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
9. Brad Keselowski -- #6 RFK Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
10. Michael McDowell -- #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
11. John-Hunter Nemechek -- #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
John-Hunter Nemechek, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
12. Christopher Bell -- #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
13. Shane van Gisbergen -- #97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
14. Josh Berry -- #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
15. Daniel Suarez -- #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (Backup car)
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -- #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
17. Casey Mears -- #66 Garage 66 Ford
Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
18. Todd Gilliland -- #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
19. Ryan Preece -- #60 RFK Racing Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
20. Ty Gibbs -- #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
21. Alex Bowman -- #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
22. Denny Hamlin -- #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
23. Cole Custer -- #41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
24. Erik Jones -- #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
25. Noah Gragson -- #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
26. Tyler Reddick -- #45 23XI Racing Toyota
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
27. Bubba Wallace -- #23 23XI Racing Toyota
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
28. Riley Herbst -- #35 23XI Racing Toyota
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
29. Corey Heim -- #67 23XI Racing Toyota
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
30. Zane Smith -- #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
31. Jimmie Johnson -- #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
32. Connor Zilisch -- #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
33. Cody Ware -- #51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
34. Ty Dillon -- #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
35. AJ Allmendinger -- #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
36. Austin Cindric -- #2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
37. Ross Chastain -- #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet (Backup car)
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
38. BJ McLeod -- #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
39. William Byron -- #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (Backup car)
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
40. Justin Allgaier -- #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
41. Chris Buescher -- #17 RFK Racing Ford (Backup car)
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
DNQs: Corey LaJoie (#99 RFK Racing Ford); Anthony Alfredo (#62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet); JJ Yeley (#44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet); Chandler Smith (#36 Front Row Motorsports Ford)
