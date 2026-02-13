Skip to main content

Practice report
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Austin Dillon leads Friday's Daytona 500 practice

Dillon topped the speed charts for Richard Childress Racing at 195.63mph

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

The second practice session for the Daytona 500 is complete, and there were no issues during the hour-long session. Manufacturers stayed with their own, running carefully coordinated groups to minimize risk.

Chevrolet had the biggest group, so it's no surprise that bowties dominated the top ten on the speed. Austin Dillon led the way in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (195.63mph), followed by Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (195.452mph), and Justin Allgaier in the No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (195.071mph).

Chase Elliott and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five, followed by Shane van Gisbergen, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, and Connor Zilisch.

Josh Berry was the top Ford driver in eleventh, while Christopher Bell led the way for Toyota in 21st.

"We got out there, messed around a little bit in the draft," said Dillon, who will start seventh in Sunday's Daytona 500. "Our Chevy has speed, obviously. It's nice to see it atop the board, and last night it was fun out there pushing guys around and really just having the pace we need to be at the front. Tring to take care of it. A few minor adjustments for the heat that we're going to experience on Sunday. Theres' a couple things we've been working on with our new Camaro, but I think it's good."

Dillon's RCR teammate Kyle Busch earned pole position for the 500. In Wednesday's first practice session, Team Penske's Austin Cindric topped the speed charts, but he only reached 187.402mph.

AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Preece, and Casey Mears did not take part in practice as they were still repairing damage sustained in Thursday's Duel qualifying races. Cody Ware also sat out Friday's practice session.

Daytona 500 Practice #2 Full Results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int mph
1 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 11 46.006     195.627
2 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 28 46.047 0.041 0.041 195.452
3 40 USA Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 30 46.137 0.131 0.090 195.071
4 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 30 46.149 0.143 0.012 195.020
5 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 24 46.160 0.154 0.011 194.974
6 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 16 46.239 0.233 0.079 194.641
7 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 29 46.242 0.236 0.003 194.628
8 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 19 46.249 0.243 0.007 194.599
9 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 30 46.250 0.244 0.001 194.595
10 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 31 46.257 0.251 0.007 194.565
11 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 20 46.307 0.301 0.050 194.355
12 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 25 46.336 0.330 0.029 194.233
13 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 34 46.343 0.337 0.007 194.204
14 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 34 46.355 0.349 0.012 194.154
15 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 32 46.357 0.351 0.002 194.145
16 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 32 46.360 0.354 0.003 194.133
17 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 31 46.375 0.369 0.015 194.070
18 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 25 46.389 0.383 0.014 194.012
19 41 USA Cole Custer Ford 25 46.418 0.412 0.029 193.890
20 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 31 46.453 0.447 0.035 193.744
21 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 14 46.495 0.489 0.042 193.569
22 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 23 46.523 0.517 0.028 193.453
23 8 USA Kyle Busch Chevrolet 28 46.540 0.534 0.017 193.382
24 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 21 46.640 0.634 0.100 192.967
25 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 18 46.645 0.639 0.005 192.947
26 67 USA Corey Heim Toyota 27 46.910 0.904 0.265 191.857
27 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 13 46.931 0.925 0.021 191.771
28 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 14 46.943 0.937 0.012 191.722
29 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 18 47.010 1.004 0.067 191.449
30 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 10 47.013 1.007 0.003 191.436
31 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 26 47.021 1.015 0.008 191.404
32 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 12 47.070 1.064 0.049 191.205
33 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 7 47.656 1.650 0.586 188.853
34 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 5 48.088 2.082 0.432 187.157
35 84 USA Jimmie Johnson Toyota 18 48.950 2.944 0.862 183.861
36 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 19 49.317 3.311 0.367 182.493
37 78 USA BJ McLeod Chevrolet 11 49.566 3.560 0.249 181.576

