Austin Dillon leads Friday's Daytona 500 practice
Dillon topped the speed charts for Richard Childress Racing at 195.63mph
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images
The second practice session for the Daytona 500 is complete, and there were no issues during the hour-long session. Manufacturers stayed with their own, running carefully coordinated groups to minimize risk.
Chevrolet had the biggest group, so it's no surprise that bowties dominated the top ten on the speed. Austin Dillon led the way in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (195.63mph), followed by Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (195.452mph), and Justin Allgaier in the No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (195.071mph).
Chase Elliott and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five, followed by Shane van Gisbergen, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, and Connor Zilisch.
Josh Berry was the top Ford driver in eleventh, while Christopher Bell led the way for Toyota in 21st.
"We got out there, messed around a little bit in the draft," said Dillon, who will start seventh in Sunday's Daytona 500. "Our Chevy has speed, obviously. It's nice to see it atop the board, and last night it was fun out there pushing guys around and really just having the pace we need to be at the front. Tring to take care of it. A few minor adjustments for the heat that we're going to experience on Sunday. Theres' a couple things we've been working on with our new Camaro, but I think it's good."
Dillon's RCR teammate Kyle Busch earned pole position for the 500. In Wednesday's first practice session, Team Penske's Austin Cindric topped the speed charts, but he only reached 187.402mph.
AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Preece, and Casey Mears did not take part in practice as they were still repairing damage sustained in Thursday's Duel qualifying races. Cody Ware also sat out Friday's practice session.
Daytona 500 Practice #2 Full Results
|cla
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|mph
|1
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|11
|46.006
|195.627
|2
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|28
|46.047
|0.041
|0.041
|195.452
|3
|40
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|30
|46.137
|0.131
|0.090
|195.071
|4
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|30
|46.149
|0.143
|0.012
|195.020
|5
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|24
|46.160
|0.154
|0.011
|194.974
|6
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|16
|46.239
|0.233
|0.079
|194.641
|7
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|29
|46.242
|0.236
|0.003
|194.628
|8
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|19
|46.249
|0.243
|0.007
|194.599
|9
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|30
|46.250
|0.244
|0.001
|194.595
|10
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Chevrolet
|31
|46.257
|0.251
|0.007
|194.565
|11
|21
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|20
|46.307
|0.301
|0.050
|194.355
|12
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|25
|46.336
|0.330
|0.029
|194.233
|13
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|34
|46.343
|0.337
|0.007
|194.204
|14
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|34
|46.355
|0.349
|0.012
|194.154
|15
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|32
|46.357
|0.351
|0.002
|194.145
|16
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|32
|46.360
|0.354
|0.003
|194.133
|17
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|31
|46.375
|0.369
|0.015
|194.070
|18
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|25
|46.389
|0.383
|0.014
|194.012
|19
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|25
|46.418
|0.412
|0.029
|193.890
|20
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|31
|46.453
|0.447
|0.035
|193.744
|21
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|14
|46.495
|0.489
|0.042
|193.569
|22
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|23
|46.523
|0.517
|0.028
|193.453
|23
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|28
|46.540
|0.534
|0.017
|193.382
|24
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|21
|46.640
|0.634
|0.100
|192.967
|25
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Ford
|18
|46.645
|0.639
|0.005
|192.947
|26
|67
|Corey Heim
|Toyota
|27
|46.910
|0.904
|0.265
|191.857
|27
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Toyota
|13
|46.931
|0.925
|0.021
|191.771
|28
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|14
|46.943
|0.937
|0.012
|191.722
|29
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|18
|47.010
|1.004
|0.067
|191.449
|30
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|10
|47.013
|1.007
|0.003
|191.436
|31
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|26
|47.021
|1.015
|0.008
|191.404
|32
|23
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Toyota
|12
|47.070
|1.064
|0.049
|191.205
|33
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Chevrolet
|7
|47.656
|1.650
|0.586
|188.853
|34
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|5
|48.088
|2.082
|0.432
|187.157
|35
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Toyota
|18
|48.950
|2.944
|0.862
|183.861
|36
|43
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|19
|49.317
|3.311
|0.367
|182.493
|37
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Chevrolet
|11
|49.566
|3.560
|0.249
|181.576
