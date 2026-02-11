Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Graeme Lowdon stays grounded on Cadillac testing: 'It's the hope that gets you, I'm a Newcastle fan'

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Graeme Lowdon stays grounded on Cadillac testing: 'It's the hope that gets you, I'm a Newcastle fan'

How Daytona 500 qualifying works in the NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
How Daytona 500 qualifying works in the NASCAR Cup Series

F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris edges Max Verstappen on day one

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris edges Max Verstappen on day one

Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice

Valtteri Bottas lifts lid on Cadillac timeline and emotional start: "People were crying"

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Valtteri Bottas lifts lid on Cadillac timeline and emotional start: "People were crying"

Pat Symonds backs Sergio Perez after Red Bull scrutiny: 'Bad press is undeserved'

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Pat Symonds backs Sergio Perez after Red Bull scrutiny: 'Bad press is undeserved'

What’s in a number? The numerology around Daytona 500 winners

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
What’s in a number? The numerology around Daytona 500 winners

“A very difficult decision to make” – Lewis Hamilton reacts to Ferrari engineer change

Formula 1
Formula 1
“A very difficult decision to make” – Lewis Hamilton reacts to Ferrari engineer change
Practice report
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice

Cindric topped the speed charts in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, which came with some help from a draft

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford

Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

NASCAR Cup cars got on track at Daytona for the first time on Wednesday, shaking down their cars in morning practice for the 68th running of the Daytona 500.

With qualifying following later in the day, most times were in qualifying trim and focusing on single-car runs. However, there was the occasional drafting and very small groups that formed, impacting the final speed charts. While some drivers like Ross Chastain said it was an accident to end up in a draft as the field attempted to space themselves out, other drivers like Bubba Wallace called it a 'PR' lap in the draft, smiling.

At the end of the one-hour session, 2022 Daytona 500 winner and Team Penske driver Austin Cindric led the way with a fast lap of 187.402mph, lapping the 2.5-mile superspeedway in 48.025 seconds. He was followed by the Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet of Chastain, the RFK Racing Ford of Corey LaJoie, the 23XI Racing Toyota of Wallace, and the Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of Daniel Suarez.

Alex Bowman, Erik Jones, Corey Heim, Kyle Larson, and Jimmie Johnson filled out the remainder of the top ten.

The fastest open entries

LaJoie is one of eight open entries not yet locked into the 500 and vying for one of the final four spots on the grid. With the fastest two open entries in qualifying locking themselves in the field later today, single-lap speed will be critical for these drivers. 

The next-best open entry was reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Heim in eighth, driving for 23XI Racing. You then have to go back to Justin Allgaier as the third fastest open entry in 18th.

43 of the 45 entries went out on track, but Michael McDowell in the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet and Todd Gilliland in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

Brad Keselowski was also on track after being cleared to race earlier this week. He was walking with a cane, as he continues to recovery from a broken femur, and David Ragan is on standby if he needs a relief driver.

There were no incidents and no major mechanical issues during the first practice session of the week. The next on-track action will be qualifying at 8pm EST. today.

Read Also:

Daytona 500 Practice #1 Complete Results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time mph
1 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 13 48.025 187.402
2 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 6 48.146 186.931
3 199 USA Corey LaJoie Ford 11 48.253 186.517
4 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 8 48.262 186.482
5 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 8 48.494 185.590
6 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 4 48.522 185.483
7 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 14 48.585 185.242
8 67 USA Corey Heim Toyota 8 48.599 185.189
9 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 7 48.679 184.885
10 84 USA Jimmie Johnson Toyota 20 48.688 184.850
11 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 16 48.737 184.665
12 8 USA Kyle Busch Chevrolet 5 48.775 184.521
13 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 17 48.815 184.370
14 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 6 48.870 184.162
15 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 9 48.877 184.136
16 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 9 48.890 184.087
17 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 10 48.937 183.910
18 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 7 48.954 183.846
19 40 USA Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 7 48.990 183.711
20 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 5 48.994 183.696
21 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 5 48.996 183.688
22 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 5 48.998 183.681
23 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 8 49.005 183.655
24 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 7 49.007 183.647
25 41 USA Cole Custer Ford 6 49.035 183.542
26 62 USA Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 5 49.041 183.520
27 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 20 49.043 183.512
28 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 10 49.066 183.426
29 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 2 49.080 183.374
30 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 7 49.084 183.359
31 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 9 49.095 183.318
32 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 12 49.102 183.292
33 51 USA Cody Ware Ford 6 49.113 183.251
34 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 2 49.189 182.968
35 36 USA Chandler Smith Ford 4 49.202 182.919
36 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 3 49.237 182.789
37 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 8 49.244 182.763
38 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 10 49.321 182.478
39 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 1 49.395 182.205
40 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 1 49.499 181.822
41 78 USA BJ McLeod Chevrolet 9 49.656 181.247
42 66 USA Casey Mears Ford 8 49.810 180.687
43 44 USA JJ Yeley Chevrolet 4 50.126 179.548

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What’s in a number? The numerology around Daytona 500 winners

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

How Daytona 500 qualifying works in the NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
How Daytona 500 qualifying works in the NASCAR Cup Series

What’s in a number? The numerology around Daytona 500 winners

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
What’s in a number? The numerology around Daytona 500 winners

NASCAR smashes a Guinness World Record for loudest billboard in NYC

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
NASCAR smashes a Guinness World Record for loudest billboard in NYC
More from
Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain to run four NASCAR O'Reilly races with Jordan Anderson Racing

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Ross Chastain to run four NASCAR O'Reilly races with Jordan Anderson Racing

Every change on the NASCAR Cup grid you need to know before 2026 season

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Every change on the NASCAR Cup grid you need to know before 2026 season

Hendrick engineer to become Ross Chastain’s new crew chief in 2026

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Hendrick engineer to become Ross Chastain’s new crew chief in 2026
More from
Team Penske

Will Power: Andretti “will be the best team in the next three years”

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Will Power: Andretti “will be the best team in the next three years”

Tim Cindric returns to Team Penske for 2026 as Scott McLaughlin’s strategist

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Tim Cindric returns to Team Penske for 2026 as Scott McLaughlin’s strategist

Watch NASCAR star Joey Logano snow drift a 1924 Model T

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Watch NASCAR star Joey Logano snow drift a 1924 Model T

Latest news

Graeme Lowdon stays grounded on Cadillac testing: 'It's the hope that gets you, I'm a Newcastle fan'

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
Graeme Lowdon stays grounded on Cadillac testing: 'It's the hope that gets you, I'm a Newcastle fan'

How Daytona 500 qualifying works in the NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
How Daytona 500 qualifying works in the NASCAR Cup Series

F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris edges Max Verstappen on day one

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris edges Max Verstappen on day one

Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice