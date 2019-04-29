Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Talladega / Breaking news

Preece and Hemric score first career top-fives at Talladega

shares
comments
Preece and Hemric score first career top-fives at Talladega
By:
9m ago

NASCAR Cup Series rookies survive last-lap accident to score strong finishes Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Mountain Dew / Little Caesar's
Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Tide Pods
Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Liberty National
Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Caterpillar and Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide and Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Caterpillar
Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger

Ryan Preece and Daniel Hemric both made names for themselves climbing the NASCAR ladder with abundant success on short tracks. Sunday, they also proved they know what it takes to get it done on superspeedways.

Preecealready scored a top-10 finish earlier this year in the season-opening Daytona 500, coming home eighth in his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, but he was able to improve on that result as the series returned to a superspeedway for the second time this season.

Lessons learned from his previous experience in the Xfinity Series made the difference for the former NASCAR Modified Tour champion.

“It was awesome,” said the Berlin, Conn. driver. “I was only here one other time and that was in an Xfinity car in 2016 and I was running third with three to go and went for the hole and got flushed. So, I wasn’t going to do that today.

“(It was) a great day for Kroger and for JTG and hopefully we can use this momentum moving forward.”

For Hemric, this was his best finish to date in 12 starts for Richard Childress Racing behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet.

His previous best finish was 18th at Phoenix earlier this season.

"It was a successful day for us, that's for sure,” said Hemric. “Thanks to everyone on this No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team for sticking with me all year; this was the run we needed. We earned some stage points, brought home a clean Camaro, and scored our first top-five finish as a group.

“We did everything we could through the restarts and green flag stops to stay together and fortunately we were able to keep our Chevrolet on the bottom and had a couple of us lined up there together in the closing laps. The racing was wild.”

Hemric credited patience for being able to capitalize when it counted towards the end of the race.

“I tried to stay dedicated and patient throughout the race, and that was the most difficult thing for us,” said Hemric. “Hopefully these fans enjoyed the show; I know I did."

From the editor, also read:

Next article
Chevy's Talladega win result of "staying committed to the cause"

Previous article

Chevy's Talladega win result of "staying committed to the cause"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega
Location Talladega Superspeedway
Drivers Ryan Preece , Daniel Hemric
Teams Richard Childress Racing , JTG Daugherty Racing
Author Tim Southers
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

FIA opens F1 tender for brake systems, wheel rims
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA opens F1 tender for brake systems, wheel rims

4h ago
Honda convinced chain problems now resolved Article
MotoGP

Honda convinced chain problems now resolved

Hamilton wants dashboard change after VSC time loss Article
Formula 1

Hamilton wants dashboard change after VSC time loss

Latest videos
Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Apr 2, 2019
NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Mar 28, 2019

News in depth
Preece and Hemric score first career top-fives at Talladega
NASCAR Cup

Preece and Hemric score first career top-fives at Talladega

Chevy's Talladega win result of "staying committed to the cause"
NASCAR Cup

Chevy's Talladega win result of "staying committed to the cause"

Kyle Larson's rough year continues after "scary" rollover
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson's rough year continues after "scary" rollover

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.