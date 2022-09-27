Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return
NASCAR Cup / Texas II Breaking news

NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for violating code of conduct

The playoff picture has changed dramatically as NASCAR announces penalties to William Byron, as well as Ty Gibbs following the Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

Byron, frustrated after he felt Denny Hamlin ran him into the outside wall, intentionally hit the back of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota under caution.

Hamlin spun as a result and lost several positions. His team called for Byron to be sent to the back of the field, but no action was taken at the time. NASCAR later confessed that they initially missed the incident while focusing on the actual cause of the caution.

Read Also:

NASCAR has now found Byron to be in violation of the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct, and fined him $50,000. More significantly, they have docked Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team 25 driver and owner points.

Byron, who was 17 points above the cut line and third in the standings after finishing seventh at Texas, has now dropped into the elimination zone. He is down to tenth in the standings, eight points out. The penalty also moves Chase Briscoe above the cut line.

HMS will appeal the penalty.

Additionally, NASCAR has also issued a behavioral penalty to 19-year-old Ty Gibbs, his second offense this year. He too violated the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct after appearing to swerve into the car of Ty Dillon on pit road, sending Dillon's car towards RFK Racing crew members. 

Gibbs has been fined $75,000 and the No. 23 23XI Racing team has been docked 25 owner points. Gibbs does not compete for points at the Cup level, so there were no driver points docked.

Gibbs has since posted the following statement on social media: "I want to apologize for what happened on pit road during the race Sunday. I have to have a better understanding of the situation and my surroundings. I'm thankful no one was injured and will learn from it."

shares
comments

Related video

Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return
Previous article

Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas? Texas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for violating code of conduct
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for violating code of conduct

The playoff picture has changed dramatically as NASCAR announces penalties to William Byron, as well as Ty Gibbs following the Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return

Kurt Busch has been sidelined since a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway on July 23rd, forfeiting his spot in the playoffs as he battled concussion-like symptoms.

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?

At Texas Motor Speedway, at least half of the 16 cautions in the NASCAR Cup Series race were the result of blown tires.

NASCAR admits missing Byron/Hamlin clash under caution, but will review it
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR admits missing Byron/Hamlin clash under caution, but will review it

NASCAR's Sr. Vice President of Competition Scott Miller admits race control missed the contact between William Byron and Denny Hamlin under yellow at Texas on Sunday night that sent Hamlin spinning through the infield.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.