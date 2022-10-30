NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 grid set

Listen to this article

In an unbelievable finish, Ross Chastain rode the wall full throttle and passed several cars, escaping elimination and advancing into the Championship 4 in a finish that no one could believe.

The video-game move eliminated Denny Hamlin, and gave Trackhouse a shot at the title.

Christopher Bell won the race, locking himself into the Championship 4. Bell and Chastain will be joined by Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.

Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford (3 wins)

- Best points result: 1st (2018)

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ross Chastain - No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet (2 wins)

- Best points result: 20th (2021)

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (5 wins)

- Best points result: 1st (2020)

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (2 wins)

- Best points result: 12th (2021)

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images