Samantha Busch releases message of thanks for support after death of Kyle Busch

Samantha Busch showed tremendous strength when she and the rest of Kyle's grieving family showed up to the Coca-Cola 600, where Kyle Busch was honored as part of the pre-race ceremonies, three days after he passed away.

Samantha and Kyle were married for almost 16 years when he died suddenly on May 21, due to a severe case of pneumonia that progressed into sepsis. They had two children together -- 11-year-old Brexton, and four-year-old daughter Lennix.

Brexton returned to the track earlier this week, driving a Legends car around Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On Friday, Samantha posted the following message of thanks for the outpouring of support from across the racing world and beyond:

"As a family, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you.

The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives. While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you.

"The love that has surrounded our family during this unimaginable time has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain. Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people. There are moments when the weight of this loss feels impossible to carry, yet time and time again God, through you all, has shown us we are not alone.

"From family and friends to fans and complete strangers, thank you for showing up for us.

"Thank you for loving our family so well.

"Thank you for loving Kyle.

"Thank you for honoring him.

"We may never find the words to fully express what your support has meant to us, but please know that we are deeply grateful."

Following Kyle's death, Richard Childress Racing suspended the use of the No. 8, shifting it to the No. 33 and putting Austin Hill beyond the wheel.

Busch was the winningest driver in NASCAR history with 63 Cup wins, 102 O'Reilly wins, and 69 Truck wins -- the 234th and final victory came in the Dover NCTS race, just a few days before his death.

Kyle Busch flag Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images