NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II / Breaking news

Keselowski exits playoffs: "In the end it didn't work out"

shares
comments
Keselowski exits playoffs: "In the end it didn't work out"
By:
Oct 20, 2019, 11:25 PM

Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff fortunes seemed to rise and fall Sunday at Kansas Speedway with each passing lap.

At one point, Keselowski was literally less than a car length away from advancing to the Round of 8.

Denny Hamlin was less than a car length away from taking the white flag and locking in his victory in regulation when the caution lights came on for a wreck behind him on the frontstretch.

At that moment, Keselowski was three points ahead of Elliott and if the race was placed under caution and the field frozen for the final lap, he would have advanced. 

As it turned out, the race went through two overtime periods and in the final one, Keselowski lost six positions on the track, which allowed Elliott to claim the final semifinal playoff berth by three points.

“We didn’t make it. I pushed as hard as I knew how and didn’t quite do good enough on the last restart and that was it,” Keselowski said after the race. “We clawed as hard as we could and there were times it looked like we were going to be fine and times it didn’t. 

“In the end it didn’t work out.”

Read Also:

The 2019 season began as a promising one for Keselowski as he registered three wins in the first 12 races, including a victory in the spring race at Kansas. 

He came into the final race of the second round of the playoffs with a 20-point advantage over the cutline. 

Although he started strong in the race, Keselowski and his No. 2 Penske Ford team struggled in the second half, which included on-track incidents with Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones.

Asked if the damage from the incident with Jones affected his car, Keselowski said, “I don't know how bad it was, so it isn’t really fair for me to say.”

Quizzed on how he approaches the remainder of the season, Keselowski said, “Go win Martinsville.”

Next article
Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas

Previous article

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Kansas II
Drivers Brad Keselowski
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Kansas II

Kansas II

18 Oct - 20 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 18 Oct
15:05
15:05
Final Practice Fri 18 Oct
18:05
18:05
Qualifying Sat 19 Oct
12:35
12:35
Race Sun 20 Oct
13:30
13:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

Carlin warns IndyCar against multi-car team expansion

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault needs to "keep positivity" after morale swings

3
Supercars

Penske hit with $250,000 fine, points penalty for Bathurst breach

4
Formula 1

Why Ferrari is spurning the "easiest" Vettel/Leclerc solution

5
Formula 1

Verstappen: Ricciardo Red Bull dynamic was "ideal situation"

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Keselowski exits playoffs: "In the end it didn't work out"
NAS

Keselowski exits playoffs: "In the end it didn't work out"

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas
NAS

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas

Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas
NAS

Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas

Denny Hamlin passes Truex, takes Stage 2 win at Kansas
NAS

Denny Hamlin passes Truex, takes Stage 2 win at Kansas

Logano wins Stage 1 in two-lap shootout at Kansas
NAS

Logano wins Stage 1 in two-lap shootout at Kansas

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.