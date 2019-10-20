NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II / Breaking news

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas

shares
comments
Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas
By:
Oct 20, 2019, 10:47 PM

Chase Elliott clawed his way into the Round of 8 with an impressive charge in the closing laps at Kansas Speedway.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS

With the laps clicking away and Elliott running solidly in eighth place, it appeared his 2019 playoff run was over as he was still three points shy of Brad Keselowski.

But a caution on Lap 258 changed everything. Elliott took four fresh tires while some frontrunners opted for two and made his charge to the front. Despite managing to get inside the top-five, he was still in jeopardy of elimination. 

"I was under that impression (that he had to win) and I was trying to make a run at Denny and we just never got momentum up enough for me to do anything about it. The restarts were helping his cause on tires. The good news was that the bottom lane rolled good enough on that last restart there to at least get back to second," Elliott told NBCSN. 

 

Despite mixing it up for the race win, Keselowski still held onto the final spot until the final restart. A disastrous double overtime restart saw him drop through the pack and second suddenly became just enough for Elliott to squeeze into the next round. Keselowski missed out by just three points.

"Just appreciate the effort," added Elliott. "We were really struggling at one point there in the race and you have to stay fighting in these things, especially with these late-race restarts. Just proud of the effort today, excited we get to fight another race. With our back up against a wall, to come out here and battle for a win -- that's what you have to do when you're in the position we were in. 

"If you ever get to Homestead, you're going to have to fight for a win down there. Proud of the effort."

Elliott has never made the Championship 4 and with teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman now eliminated, he is Hendrick Motorsports' final shot at the 2019 title.

Read Also:

Next article
Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas

Previous article

Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Kansas II
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Kansas II

Kansas II

18 Oct - 20 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 18 Oct
13:05
15:05
Final Practice Fri 18 Oct
16:05
18:05
Qualifying Sat 19 Oct
10:35
12:35
Race Sun 20 Oct
11:30
13:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

Carlin warns IndyCar against multi-car team expansion

2
NASCAR Cup

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas

20m
3
Formula 1

Why Ferrari is spurning the "easiest" Vettel/Leclerc solution

4
Supercars

Penske hit with $250,000 fine, points penalty for Bathurst breach

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault needs to "keep positivity" after morale swings

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas
NAS

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas

Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas
NAS

Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas

Denny Hamlin passes Truex, takes Stage 2 win at Kansas
NAS

Denny Hamlin passes Truex, takes Stage 2 win at Kansas

Logano wins Stage 1 in two-lap shootout at Kansas
NAS

Logano wins Stage 1 in two-lap shootout at Kansas

Daniel Hemric surprises with Kansas pole; Harvick to start last
NAS

Daniel Hemric surprises with Kansas pole; Harvick to start last

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.