NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
First Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Harvick: "We still have to beat the Gibbs cars" for title shot

shares
comments
Harvick: "We still have to beat the Gibbs cars" for title shot
By:
Oct 21, 2019, 5:03 PM

To say Kevin Harvick was disappointed with how his weekend at Kansas Speedway turned out is clearly an understatement.

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Beer All Harvick
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER ATVs & Boats / USO Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Jimmy John's 3 Dollar Little John
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Beer All Harvick
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Jimmy John's 3 Dollar Little John
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Hazelnut, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Light Father's Day
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Jimmy John's
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Performance Plus
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Jimmy John's

Harvick had started on the pole and led 104 of 267 laps before finishing 13th in the spring race at Kansas and he and his crew chief, Rodney Childers, were expecting much more the second time around.

With a new car and big improvement with the new aero package over the last several months, the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team was eyeing Kansas as a prime opportunity for another victory.

Instead, Harvick found himself starting the race from the rear of the field, collecting just five stage points and finishing ninth – but it was still good enough to advance to the semifinal round of the playoffs based on points.

Read Also:

“That was not a very good weekend from top to bottom. I just didn’t have a very good car and didn’t have a very good day on pit road. Nothing went right all weekend,” Harvick said. “It was definitely one of the worst weekends we have had in a while.

“We had to start in the back and had a tough day getting through traffic. A couple times we got up there and then had bad stops and got mired in traffic. It didn’t go as planned but we did what we needed to do to get to the next round.

“Now, we get to start over.”

A weekend to forget

Harvick’s weekend got off to a bad start when he didn’t even get the chance to qualify, in part because his team discovered a problem with the car’s driveline after it passed inspection on its second try.

Once the problem was corrected, the team had to take the car back through inspection (basically failing themselves a second time) and it failed again. The three failures resulted in Harvick being denied the chance to qualify and he had to start the race from the rear of the field.

Harvick managed to get to 14th after the first 80-lap stage. He ran as high as third at one point in Stage 2 before finishing sixth. In the final stage, Harvick struggled to remain in the top-10.

Before returning to another 1.5-mile track to compete with the likes of race winner Denny Hamlin, Harvick said he and his team have some work to do.

“I think we just have to go home and make some decisions for Texas. Obviously, we still have to beat the (Joe) Gibbs (Racing) cars,” he said. 

“We just have to go and see what the other cars did this season with their higher downforce cars and see how it worked for them and go from there.”

Next article
Keselowski exits playoffs: "In the end it didn't work out"

Previous article

Keselowski exits playoffs: "In the end it didn't work out"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Kansas II

Kansas II

18 Oct - 20 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 18 Oct
Final Practice Fri 18 Oct
Qualifying Sat 19 Oct
Race Sun 20 Oct
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The mystery of Senna's #11 photo solved

2h
2
Formula 1

McLaren: 2020 car concept change not a gamble

3
MotoGP

"Pissed off" Morbidelli explains Miller leg signal

4
World Superbike

GRT Yamaha announces all-new 2020 WSBK line-up

5
Formula 1

Ranked! Intriguing F1 star tests that led nowhere

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Harvick: "We still have to beat the Gibbs cars" for title shot
NAS

Harvick: "We still have to beat the Gibbs cars" for title shot

Keselowski exits playoffs: "In the end it didn't work out"
NAS

Keselowski exits playoffs: "In the end it didn't work out"

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas
NAS

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas

Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas
NAS

Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas

Denny Hamlin passes Truex, takes Stage 2 win at Kansas
NAS

Denny Hamlin passes Truex, takes Stage 2 win at Kansas

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.