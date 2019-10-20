NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II / Race report

Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas

shares
comments
Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas
By:
Oct 20, 2019, 10:09 PM

Denny Hamlin held off Chase Elliott in double overtime to win Sunday at Kansas Speedway, which also saw Elliott squeak into the next round of the playoffs.

Hamlin led the way on the restart to the second overtime and quickly put some distance between himself and Elliott. 

After taking the white flag, Elliott tried furiously to get alongside Hamlin by Hamlin edged him by 0.128 seconds to win Sunday’s Hollywood 400.

The win is Hamlin’s fifth of the 2019 season and 36th of his career and second at Kansas.

"This is a great feeling. That car was awesome to dominate that whole second half," Hamlin said. "I have to thank everybody who pushed me on the restarts, Kyle (Busch), (Chase Elliott) at the end. Good to see (Elliott) make (the playoffs) by points anyway.

"I'm just really happy for this whole. It's been great. We've been running really good. I cannot wait to get to Martinsville."

Asked if he felt more and more like his first championship could be a reality this season, Hamlin said: "It's step-by-step, week-by-week. I'm not getting too far ahead of ourselves. We concentrate every week as if it's the most important one. The win here kind of shows that."

Hamlin said the key to holding on to his lead through the overtimes was remaining on the bottom of the track and getting good pushes on the restarts.

"It was all about the push I got from (Elliott) and really (Busch) those last couple of restarts. That was the most important thing for us - to get a good restart. Once we got out front, we could hold it wide-open. Our car was built for downforce, so it worked out that it was just fast enough to win."

 

Kyle Busch finished third, Kurt Busch was fourth and William Byron completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Jimmie Johnson.

Three drivers advance to the semifinal round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs through wins – Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

Joining them in the Round of 8 are Truex, Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Elliott, who edged Brad Keselowski by three points for the final spot.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Hamlin the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 167, Hamlin was followed by Blaney, Elliott, Truex and Kyle Busch.

Blaney got around Truex on Lap 171 to move into the second position behind leader Hamlin.

On Lap 193, Kyle Busch used the high-line to get around Blaney and take over the second spot as Blaney dropped to third.

With 65 laps remaining in the race, Hamlin’s lead over Kyle Busch held steady at 2.4 seconds. Blaney remained third, Truex fourth and Byron ran fifth.

Parker Kligerman tagged the wall on Lap 204 but there was no caution. Kligerman made his way down pit road under green for repairs without incident.

Several teams began a round of green-flag pit stops on Lap 214 as the window opened to make it to the end of the race on fuel. Among the first of the lead-lap cars to pit were Jones and Harvick.

During his stop, Aric Almirola was penalized for an uncontrolled tire and had to make a pass-through penalty on pit road under green. 

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 226, Hamlin returned to the lead followed closely by Kyle Busch and Blaney.

With 30 laps remaining in the race, Hamlin’s lead over Kyle Busch remained about 1 second. Blaney was third, Jones fourth and Byron fifth.

On Lap 248, Hamlin nearly avoided a collision with the lapped car of Paul Menard, which allowed Kyle Busch to close to within a half-second of the leader.

 

On Lap 253, Blaney – who had tagged the wall on the frontstretch – then blew his right-rear tire coming off Turn 2 to bring out a caution.

All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Hamlin the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 259, he was followed by Larson, Johnson, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch. The first three took only two new tires, Kyle Busch was the first car with four new tires.

With five laps remaining, Hamlin held a small lead over Kyle Busch with Elliott having moved to third.

Elliott moved into second with four laps to go.

Bubba Wallace spun in Turn 2 after losing a wheel in an incident that also collected Matt Tifft and Ryan Preece on Lap 265. 

 

Keselowski, who had taken the wave-around to get back on the lead lap the previous caution, pit for four new tires. On the start of overtime, it was Hamlin followed by Elliott, Kyle Busch, Jones and Johnson.

Just as Hamlin was about to take the white flag, Suarez and Hemric wrecked coming off Turn 4 to bring out the caution and send the race into double overtime. To start the second OT, Hamlin led followed by Kyle Busch, Elliott, Jones and Byron.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 277   153   53  
2 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 277 00.128 4   50  
3 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 277 00.266     41  
4 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 277 00.493     33  
5 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 277 00.543 1   39  
6 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 277 00.796 33   46  
7 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 277 01.005     32  
8 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 277 01.125     31  
9 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 277 01.405     33  
10 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 277 01.407     27  
11 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 277 01.537 7   26  
12 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 277 01.786     25  
13 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 277 01.948     24  
14 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 277 02.233 60   23  
15 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 277 02.246     22  
16 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 277 02.589 1   22  
17 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 277 02.604 4   34  
18 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 277 02.858     22  
19 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 277 03.003 2   23  
20 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 277 03.032     17  
21 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 277 04.090 2   29  
22 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 276 1 lap     15  
23 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 274 3 laps     14  
24 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 274 3 laps     13  
25 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 273 4 laps     12  
26 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 273 4 laps     11  
27 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 272 5 laps        
28 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 272 5 laps     9  
29 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 271 6 laps        
30 51 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 271 6 laps        
31 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 270 7 laps 4 Accident 6  
32 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 270 7 laps 6 Accident 13  
33 27 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 268 9 laps     4  
34 52 United States Garrett Smithley  Ford 267 10 laps        
35 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 263 14 laps   Accident 2  
36 53 United States Josh Bilicki  Ford 262 15 laps        
37 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 203 74 laps   Vibration    
38 66 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 107 170 laps   Accident    
39 77 United States Timmy Hill  Chevrolet 95 182 laps   Too slow    
40 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 72 205 laps   Accident 1

 

Next article
Denny Hamlin passes Truex, takes Stage 2 win at Kansas

Previous article

Denny Hamlin passes Truex, takes Stage 2 win at Kansas

Next article

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Kansas II
Drivers Denny Hamlin
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Kansas II

Kansas II

18 Oct - 20 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 18 Oct
16:05
15:05
Final Practice Fri 18 Oct
19:05
18:05
Qualifying Sat 19 Oct
13:35
12:35
Race Sun 20 Oct
14:30
13:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

Carlin warns IndyCar against multi-car team expansion

2
NASCAR Cup

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas

19m
3
Formula 1

Why Ferrari is spurning the "easiest" Vettel/Leclerc solution

4
Supercars

Penske hit with $250,000 fine, points penalty for Bathurst breach

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault needs to "keep positivity" after morale swings

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas
NAS

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas

Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas
NAS

Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas

Denny Hamlin passes Truex, takes Stage 2 win at Kansas
NAS

Denny Hamlin passes Truex, takes Stage 2 win at Kansas

Logano wins Stage 1 in two-lap shootout at Kansas
NAS

Logano wins Stage 1 in two-lap shootout at Kansas

Daniel Hemric surprises with Kansas pole; Harvick to start last
NAS

Daniel Hemric surprises with Kansas pole; Harvick to start last

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.