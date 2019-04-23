Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Talladega / Breaking news

Justin Haley to make NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega

By:
15m ago

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Justin Haley will tackle double duty this weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Reed Sorenson, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro LeafFilter Gutter Protection
Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro LeafFilter Gutter Protection
Justin Haley, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Fraternal Order Of Eagles
Justin Haley, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Fraternal Order Of Eagles
Quin Houff, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Haley, who is competing fulltime for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series this season, will also make his debut in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in Sunday’s GEICO 500.

Haley, who will turn 20 years old on Sunday, will compete in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet with sponsorship from the Fraternal Order of Eagles, a non-profit organization that has supported Haley in much of his NASCAR career.

“This is a dream come true,” Haley said. “I couldn’t be prouder than to make my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut with Spire Motorsports and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

“The F.O.E. has supported my career since the beginning and it feels like our program will come full circle when I make my debut on NASCAR’s biggest stage this weekend at Talladega. I’m incredibly grateful to both Spire Motorsports and the F.O.E. for this opportunity.

“I’m excited to get on track and see what we can do.”

Haley began competing in stock cars in 2014 and has earned wins in ARCA, NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and the Gander Outdoors Truck series.

Last season in Trucks with GMS Racing, Haley won three races and finished with nine top-five and 18 top-10 finishes. In his first fulltime season in Xfinity this year, Haley is 11th in the series standings with six top-10 finishes.

“Justin Haley is a proven winner and a future superstar,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “Justin has won at several levels and knows what it takes to compete with the best in the business. He’s a very talented, smart racer so we’re confident he’ll do a good job this weekend.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega
Drivers Justin Haley
Teams Spire Motorsports
Author Jim Utter
