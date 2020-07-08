NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
4 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
24 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
29 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
36 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
43 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
49 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
59 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
63 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
70 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
78 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
85 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
92 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
99 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
106 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
113 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
120 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson medically cleared to resume racing in NASCAR

By:
Jul 8, 2020

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will return to competition this weekend at Kentucky Speedway after being cleared by his doctors.

Last Friday Johnson announced he had received a positive test result for COVID-19 but did not know at that time how long he had the disease. He also had shown no symptoms.

Wednesday morning, Hendrick Motorsports announced Johnson, after receiving negative test results on both Monday and Tuesday, had been cleared to return to racing this weekend.

“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” Johnson, 44, said in a statement. “I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro.

“I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”

Sunday’s Brickyard 400 was the only race Johnson missed during his diagnosis but it did end his streak of 663 consecutive starts in the Cup Series.

Following Johnson’s diagnosis, four Hendrick Motorsports crew members were tested for COVID-19 with all four receiving negative results. The No. 48 team will have its regular personnel roster for Sunday’s event at Kentucky.

Johnson is currently 15th in the driver standings, 46 points above the cutoff for the 2020 series playoffs. NASCAR granted him a medical waiver for missing the Brickyard 400 race.

